From Hollywood to Monticello – ECB Publishing, Inc.





Rick patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc. Managing a restaurant might not have been at the heart of Jackie Watson’s mind 10 years ago. But one thing the new local owner of Jackies Brickhouse Eatery had a knack for is helping people relax and have a good time. This is true whether it is celebrities like Britney Spears and Angelina Jolie or locals who visit the restaurant in Monticello. I wanted to have a place where people can relax and have fun, Watson said. Watson’s infectious smile and upbeat personality make for a great time at The Brickhouse. Watson was born and raised in France and moved to the United States with her family at the age of 20. While living in Boca Raton, Fla. Watson has made a name for herself as a fitness champion. At the same time, she began to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, acting as a camera host for The Jackie Watson Show, which quickly became the top-rated local TV show on the market. south Florida. At the age of 25, Watson moved to Los Angeles (LA) to continue working in the entertainment business. After moving to LA, Watson began working with Four Point Entertainment, where she became one of their most successful producers, producing hit shows such as Secrets of Superstar Fitness, Winning Women, and Star for a Day. In Los Angeles, she founded W. Entertainment, through which she produced and developed shows such as Day in the Life on MTV and Cause Celeb. Watson’s shows have been seen on Discovery Channel and Women Entertainment. Watson has also produced feature films, such as Touched.

During her stay in Los Angeles, she often visited Monticello, where her father, Jean Michel Cravanzola, had opened the Cottage Bed and Breakfast. Watson quickly fell in love with the quaint country life of Monticello and found a level of peace that seemed lacking in the hustle and bustle of Southern California. She quickly began to consider buying the house next to her father’s B&B and moving out. Eventually she bought the house and started doing renovations. However, it seemed that whenever she considered moving, friends dissuaded her. Still, the thought of moving to North Florida began to weigh more and more heavily on her mind and heart. Finally, in December 2019, Watson finally acted on the decision to move. When the pandemic struck a few months later, bringing the entertainment industry to an end, Watson knew it was all in God’s timing. God is good, Watson said of this time in his life. Today, Watson plans to continue his work on the West Coast, while being based in Monticello. On April 1 of this year, Watson purchased the Brickhouse Restaurant on North Jefferson Street. Since its opening, many have come to take advantage of Watson’s quick wit. An elderly woman sees Jackies Brickhouse as a reason to get up and go out. Currently, Jackies Brickhouse serves breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recently, the Brickhouse has also started serving Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

True to the fun vibe, Watson, an actress and comedian herself, in addition to being an accomplished producer, hopes to have a comedy night at Jackies Brickhouse in the future. Jackies Brickhouse is located at 190 N. Jefferson St., in downtown Monticello. The phone number is (850) 997-2100. Watson has often said that her life would be complete if she could have this house next to her father’s guest room. Now that she’s done that, Monticello’s life seems to be a bit fuller as well.

