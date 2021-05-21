Carson City resident and Hollywood photographer Charles Adams dies





Former Hollywood photographer Charles Adams exhibited some of his work at his Carson City home in 2004. (Photo: Nevada appeal brief) Legendary photographer Charles Adams died in Carson City on Tuesday.

Adams passed away at his Carson City home where everyone from President Barack Obama to the citizens of Carson City enjoyed the pleasure of his company.

Adams’ death was confirmed by his publicist and best friend Chris Harris. Harris has been Adams’ publicist since 1974. Adams was 80 years old.

Barack Obama signs a newspaper for Charles Adams during a campaign in Carson City in June 2007. As a photographer, Adams captured the changing faces of Hollywood and legendary film and TV stars for over 30 years, during a protest he put a smile on Marlon Brando’s face and when Bette Midler arrived in Hollywood, Adams gave Miss Bette confidence with her camera, Harris wrote. When Queen Elizabeth visited Los Angeles in 1983, Mayor Tom Bradley made sure Charles was in the foreground to photograph Her Majesty as she left City Hall.

Jack Lemon once said that Charles captured the way I always wanted to be portrayed in a photo.

In an interview with the Appeal in 2016, Adams said the two celebrities he liked most to photograph were MA and MB, referring to Muhammad Ali and Marlon Brando. He said that other celebrities he had taken pictures of, he saw them as celebrities, but about Ali and Brando, Adams said, I saw them as the individuals they were.

Adams really enjoyed Christmas and he loved sharing his themed Christmas tree every year. He has been featured on several occasions in the Nevada Appeal with his tree.

Adams is perhaps best known for his work with Ali.

When Ali left the ring he called Adams and for the next six years Adams photographed Ali.

I wanted people to get to know the Ali I knew, Adams said in 2016 in an interview about Alis’ death.

Harris said Adams is preparing to place those six years of Ali after the ring in a special tabletop book.

In the annals of the Hollywood photographer, no one has ever given us a glance at the stars like Charles Adams has, Harris said. When Chuck Berry got his star on the Walk of Fame, Berry was jubilant. Charles said, Chuck, give us your true appreciation with the Duck Walk. Berry smiled at Charles and performed his famous Duck Walk, Harris said.

Adams was born in Atlanta.

Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Harris said he would pass them on to Charles’ beloved niece, Angela Dale Greene.







