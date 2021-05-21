Entertainment
FOX Super 6 cash prize ups to $ 100,000 for the final
ANGELS – The fifth season of “The Masked Singer” turned out to be a wild ride. Not only have fans had some startling revelations, they’re also lining their pockets with cash – and for the season finale, one lucky winner will have the chance to win $ 100,000.
With a player base of over 4.6 million players to date, FOX Super 6 has handed out over $ 220,000 in prizes during Season 5, with hundreds of winners. Each week, viewers of “The Masked Singer” have the opportunity to correctly predict six episode-related questions on the FOX Super 6 app to increase their chances of winning.
This week’s questions are:
- Will a panelist have a decent first impression for Black Swan?
- Will a panelist get the correct first impression for Chameleon?
- Will a panelist have a decent first impression for The Piglet?
- Who will be unmasked first tonight?
- Which competitor will finish in 2nd place?
- Who will win season 5 of The Masked Singer?
For each correct answer, players will receive one entry into the final raffle for a chance to win the big cash prize.
Only three costumes remain in battle on “The Masked Singer”: Chameleon, Piglet and Black Swan. All the competitors will sing their hearts out next Wednesday for the Golden Mask Trophy.
Omarion, best known for being the lead vocalist for B2K in the early 2000s, was the last contestant to be sent home on Wednesday night.
“Even though it was a competition, did I really lose? No, really not,” Omarion, 36, told FOX TV stations. “I have gained so much from this experience.”
The father of daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, 5, and son Megaa Omari Grandberry, 6, said his children didn’t know he was on the show but that didn’t stop them from guessing.
“They saw a few performances, and they were like, ‘Wait a minute, that sounds like daddy. Daddy, is that you?’” Omarion shared. “After last night’s reveal, they were so excited. My son was like, ‘Daddy, I’m going to be little Yeti. I think I’m going to be on The Masked Singer now.'”
During the FOX show, Omarion gave a touching and heartfelt take on Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely”, causing panelists and audience members to cry.
“I know what it’s like to be alone. I think everyone knows that. I think sometimes being lonely is kind of a bad rap, but it’s so important to reflect and spend that time rejuvenating and get to know each other. I was able to bring that emotion because I know it’s human nature, “shared the singer of” Ice Box “.
And, according to Omarion, his appearance on “The Masked Singer” may not be over yet.
“Keep watching The Masked Singer. You might see me as a judge, you never know these things,” Omarion insinuated.
the FOX Super 6 Contest is live now, so download the app for free for a chance to win the final grand prize of $ 100,000.
Spectators who entered free-to-play FOX Super 6 game was fortunate enough to win $ 20,000 each week, and users who entered the weekly raffle will receive an additional entry into the grand prize draw for $ 100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.
No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the United States, except WA. 18 years and over. See terms and conditions on foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.
This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.
