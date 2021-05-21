Lee Daniels welcomes Veneno directors to Hollywood

Whether in cinema or television, the true masterpieces of directing know no bounds, no language of raw emotions barriersonally that evoke a sense of hope in others. This is exactly what Poison, the miniseries based on Spanish trans icon Cristina Ortiz Rodrguez (aka La Veneno), produced for American director, producer and screenwriter Lee Daniels. Although the oceans are separate, series directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo were able to touch not only Lees’ hearts, but also those of many gay people like them. As the western world catches up with the buzz surrounding the show, VMAN gathered the three directors or a call to discuss the cultural significance of the series.

Lee Daniels: For those who read VMAN over there and I don’t know what it is, Poison is an eight part miniseries on HBO Max that is a tour de force.

Javier Calvo: This is a true story about a Spanish trans woman who was a sex worker in Madrid and suddenly one day a TV crew came to the place where she was working and gave her the opportunity to become a star and she suddenly became [a part of] one of the [biggest] shows in Spain. She was one of the first trans women to appear on television and was a big hit for just two years. Then it all ended and everyone forgot [her]. [For] the rest of his story, no one knows what happened, so that’s what we wanted to tell.

Javier Ambrossi: In Spain, we [call them] Juguete Rotathe people who were once famous and [now] nobody knows them. [She] was a unique wonder, and everyone laughed at her.

LD: That’s the brilliance of it. I think that’s what was so moving about it. For the first time I got to see my honored generation and it was like, thank goodness these kids understand that you are here because of us.

AND: It was a love letter to the people who came to fight before us and to the people who are imperfect.

JC: We are not perfect. We are not right. The [are] people who [paved] the road when there was only a jungle. There is a line in Poison that I love: she walked so we could run.

LD: I just feel like your voices are so fresh and your outlook so clear that I just don’t see it in America like I felt it from you. Let me talk about the other [things] you did that was really smart. You brought the youngest trans [woman] Who wrote the book.

JC: Were friends with Valeria [Vegas], and one day she said, I wrote a book on La Veneno. And we read it and burst into tears. We said, why don’t we know this story? Why don’t we know the history of the people who came before us? Why don’t we know our LGBTQIA + seniors?

AND: [The character of] Valeria is based on the real writer. She’s the one who wrote the biography and is a trans woman and journalist. We were going to adapt the book only [focusing] on the life of La Veneno, but we had some problems. First of all, she [did] not telling the truth all the time and we had to recognize and play with that. We needed someone who knew her and was trying to see if it was right or wrong. So when Valeria [the author] told us her story, we thought, Oh my God, there’s another story here and we have to tell both!

JC: We looked at each other and said Valeria, would you be comfortable if you were a character on the show? She was like Umm, no I wouldn’t. (Laughs)

AND: So afterwards, I said to myself, okay but I insist, then go home. Think about it. And tomorrow you have to say yes! (Laughs)

JC: For the character of Valeria, we didn’t just want to show the sad, tragic story of a trans woman because we needed hope. We needed a trans woman who was passionate about the journalistic profession, who has a mother who loves her and who has a bright future ahead of her. So it helped us see both sides of the story. Even though there is a long way [ahead] always for the rights of trans women in Spain, at least she had the light in her life that was important to us.

AND: So for Lola [Rodrguez], who is the actress who plays Valeria, we cut her hair and she was like, Oh my God!

JC: She made the transition at age nine. And we were like, alright, we need you to step back, we need to cut your hair [and] draw on a beard. We had some problems because [even though] we loved her at the audition, she has a canarian accent which was a bit difficult and she had those huge tits. We spoke with the makeup department and the costume department and [told them] you have to make it go away.

LD: Honestly, it’s so well done that you really believe this person did it in real life! What was the experience [of shooting Veneno] like?

AND: It was intense. We had the pandemic in the middle of filming, so instead of three or four months, we had a whole year of filming.

AND: They were working to be the best. We made sure each department had at least one trans person among the truck drivers, even the lighting [crew]. Department by department, we said, you need to make sure you have at least one trans person or you’re out of the salon.

LD: I am fascinated when people co-direct and co-write. How it works? How to stay alive as a couple?

JC: When Stephen [Gan] said: Okay, I’m going to stop talking and I’m going to let the three of you talk, I thought, the three? Were two. I really felt like it was one person. I feel what he feels. I can feel the ideas he has. We just have this connection.

AND: I only grew up living with him. I don’t have the experience of being alone because I’ve only ever been in love with him.

LD: What was the hardest part of Poison when you really think about it

AND: I always try to forget about the difficult parts, but for me it was to be fair and kind to everyone all the time.

LD: I think this is a very good point. It’s when you want to get the job done, it’s really hard to be nice and fair to everyone.

JC: It was the first time for many people in this production, [but] we had to fix that. We couldn’t make a single mistake.

AND: I [took] an hour of my time and [went] one by one to each person and said, Hi and thank you, because I wanted to get to know them and know that we were together. I had to do it because if I want to do a story about a community, it has to be done by a community. So being respectful and understanding what it really means to be trans was difficult. It was also difficult to accept that in our society we don’t like [them] correctly, we do not understand and are not fair to them. And it broke my heart.

LD: You show your love in a great way, and I think this is truly one of the best TV shows I have ever seen. I just want everyone to want it.