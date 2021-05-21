SNL Rejected Avengers Sketch on Murder of Unarmed Black Teenager





Michael Che says an SNL sketch he wrote of the Avengers accidentally killing an unarmed black teenager was rejected “for obvious reasons.”

Michael Che says he wrote a sketch forSaturday Night Live about the Avengers killing an unarmed black teenager by accident, which was rejected by the show. Saturday night live Weekend update segment since 2014, the first black actor to have had this opportunity in the history of the series, and co-author since 2017. During his run on the series, Che was known for his Strong sense of humor line of what can be said on live television but still comes with power and confidence. However, Che is no stranger to the controversy that fame can bring. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Saturday Night Live, currently at the end of its 46th season, has made great strides in recent years to make room for more diverse voices. In the past, the show has been criticized for lacking diversity as the series has been written primarily, and in some years only, by white writers. Over the past few years, the show has taken steps to diversify the writer’s room, as well as the cast. As Che prepares for next season, he continues to write comedies aimed at a wider audience. Related: SNL & The Muppets: Why Jim Henson’s Puppets Never Work By appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Che discussed an SNL sketch he wrote about the Avengers accidentally killing an unarmed black teenager that was not aired. When Stern asked why he didn’t make the cut, Che explained thatSNL just wasn’t the right outlet for this idea. Che said: For obvious reasons, there’s no way this is going to happen on the show. Something that looks like racial specificity the audience is sort of watchingSaturday Night Liveas Lorne Michaelsshow. They don’t see him as a black writer making a nuanced observation, so it’s a little trickier. On my show, I can get away with it because they know it’s me. A common criticism of Saturday Night Liveis its ability – or lack thereof – to adapt. Some even wonder how long the series will really last. However, as Che pointed out, the series changed and became more progressive during his tenure. When I first got here, there were only Kenan (Thompson) and Jay (Pharoah) in the cast, but there were no black writers. If I were to write, or if a black writer wrote, something that is specific to black humor, an all-white staff might not get the joke, so it’s not considered funny, so it doesn’t go to the antenna. [Sketches] who probably wouldn’t have had the benefit of the doubt so will get it now as there are more people in the room who [appreciate it]. It has to do with race, it has to do with gender, it has to do with youth. Having that diversity in the room makes the show more diverse. It also helps thatSNL isn’t above poking fun at himself, as when host Kerry Washington addressed the lack of black women in the cast through an on-location sketch in 2013. controversial for SNL, Che reworked it and presented it form on his new HBO series Max That fucking Michael Che.As Che continues to grow as a writer on SNL, I hope he will be able to tackle and comment on more issues in a way that will appeal to a wide audience while remaining true to his voice. comical.Saturday Night LiveThe 46th season ends this Saturday, May 22 on NBC. More: SNL’s Titanic Iceberg Sketch Mocks Celebrity’s Cultural Reaction Source: The Howard Stern Show Paul Mooney, actor and writer for Richard Pryor, dies at 79

