West Hollywood: Check Out This Weekend’s Upcoming Local Events





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Have a nice weekend, West Hollywood! As more businesses and local places reopen and it becomes safer to get together in small groups, don’t miss out on what’s new on your West Hollywood Patch community calendar. Here are some of the events taking place in town this weekend. Wondering how you can organize your event on the next roundup? You can add it to the calendar using this form. As always, it’s free to post an event in your community. To reach more people, you can promote your event and share it nearby for $ 1 per day per community. Featured event: 8 Week Watercolor Course – Zoom 2021: Huntington, San Marino When: Friday May 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Friday May 21 at 9:00 a.m. What: Online Series: Huntington Landscapes in Watercolor Fridays, May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2 and 9, 2021 – 9 a.m. Zoom online via the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA FromThe Huntington Library, Art Museum and Bo … Learn more Featured Event: 8 Week Watercolor Course – Zoom 2021: Huntington, San Marino (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Butterfly Pavilion 2021: LA Natural History Museum, Los Angeles When: Saturday May 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday May 22 at 9:30 a.m.

What: Butterfly Pavilion Until Monday, September 6, 2021 Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday: closed Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles and CA FromNatural History Museum of Los County Angeles: “Our Butterfly Pavil … Learn more

Butterfly Pavilion Until Monday, September 6, 2021 Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday: closed Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles and CA FromNatural History Museum of Los County Angeles: “Our Butterfly Pavil … Learn more Featured Event: Butterfly Pavilion 2021: LA Natural History Museum, Los Angeles (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: REOPENING: Knott’s Berry Farm 2021: Buena Park When: Saturday May 22 at 10:30 am

Saturday May 22 at 10:30 am

What: Reopening of Knott’s Berry Farm 2021 Opening to the general public for summer hours: Friday May 21, 2021 Reopening to season pass holders: May 6, 2021 Knott’s Berry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd and Buena Park CA FromKnott’s Berry Farm: ” It’s official: Knott’s Berry Farm reopens i … Learn more

Reopening of Knott’s Berry Farm 2021 Opening to the general public for summer hours: Friday May 21, 2021 Reopening to season pass holders: May 6, 2021 Knott’s Berry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd and Buena Park CA FromKnott’s Berry Farm: ” It’s official: Knott’s Berry Farm reopens i … Learn more Featured Event: REOPENING: Knott’s Berry Farm 2021: Buena Park (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Torrance Antique Street Faire When: Sunday May 23 at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday May 23 at 8:00 a.m.

Or: 1317 Sartori Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501

1317 Sartori Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501

What: Join the vintage scavenger hunt as over 150 shoppers transform the streets of downtown Torrance into an eclectic open-air flea market! Antiques valuation stand – only $ 3.00 per item! DJ Ozzie in the park! Open restaurants and dinners on the terrace! Accepted animals! Free admission … Find out more Featured Event: Torrance Antique Street Faire (Julie Marie Randall)

