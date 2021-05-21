Discovery CEO David Zaslav sells Manhattan townhouse for $ 18 million – The Hollywood Reporter

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Powerhouse Discovery Inc., still one of the highest paid CEOs of a public company since taking over Discovery in 2007, ad Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia was staged earlier this week. And the media landscape was shaken.

The surprise mega-merger was negotiated at a Zaslav-owned Greenwich Village townhouse whose total pay for 2020 was $ 37.7 million, a staggering sum by all accounts but well below the $ 129.4 million. million dollars in compensation he received in 2018 and even less than the stratospheric $ 156.1 million. it vacuumed in 2014. To be more clear, Zaslav’s base salary has remained stable for over a decade at $ 3 million per year, with the bulk of his annual compensation being awarded through vesting stock awards, option awards and other incentives. than in actions. Still, it would take a mid-wage Discovery worker who earns around $ 80,000 per year almost 500 years to earn what Zaslav did in 2020.

Like most spectacularly awarded media titans, Zaslav and his wife Pamela maintain a jaw-dropping real estate portfolio. In addition to a huge, high-story duplex in one of the prettiest buildings along New York’s Central Park West, there’s a beachfront getaway to the Hamptons and, in early 2020, a legendary estate in Beverly. Hills.

However, it appears the low-profile and high-profile business executive is looking to reduce his holdings with the sale of a 19e– Century Revival townhouse on a particularly privileged block of Greenwich Village in New York City, which is up for grabs at less than $ 17.9 million. It is quite possible that it is the aforementioned townhouse, although listings held by Chris Poore and Eyal Dagan, both at Brown Harris Stevens, indicate that the historic house is currently a construction zone in the midst of a complete overhaul. .

The 22-foot-wide, five-story townhouse, purchased by a company not quite five years ago for $ 11.8 million … in cash, is touted as an “incredible opportunity to complete your loved one’s home.” dreams ”, and the marketing materials indicate that the plans are already approved by the Monuments Preservation Commission and the Buildings Department with the whole house structurally reinforced and 4.5 feet dug into the basement to make it usable as a living space. life.

While a buyer can step in and make changes, floor plans show that the planned overhaul will expand the home to approximately 6,750 square feet, including the finished basement, and contain five bedrooms and five bathrooms. complete plus three powder rooms. An elevator will conveniently serve the four floors above the ground floor, as well as the basement, while a south-facing top-floor terrace overlooks the 40-foot-deep garden, as well as those of the houses of surrounding city.

High-quality renderings show that the beautiful red brick exterior will be refreshed and restored, while all-new interior designs will marry the vintage spirit of the house with the comforts of modern creatures and top-notch materials.

StreetEasy

The open-plan living areas on the living room floor, which include a living room facing the street with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace, form a large sweep of over 50 feet from the front to the back of the house, where a glass wall in the chef’s kitchen opens onto a slender balcony with stairs leading to the garden.

The floor plans for the planned and approved renovation show the smart positioning of the three powder rooms and that each of the bedrooms has direct access to a private bathroom. In addition to the kitchen, there is a spacious kitchenette off the garden level family room plus two itty-bitty wet bars, one in the third floor master suite and another next to the fireplace in one. living room topped with dormer windows on the fourth upper floor.

As it was widely reported At the time, in 2010, the Zaslavs paid late-night show veteran Conan O’Brien $ 25 million for a seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath duplex in The majestic, a two-tower Art Deco masterpiece along Central Park West with panoramic city views from Central Park.

About 2.5 years later, at the end of 2012, the Zaslav overflowed $ 24.65 million to advertising man and restaurateur Jerry Della Femina for a superbly located beachfront estate on one of the most coveted and expensive waterways in all of East Hampton, New York, where some of its well-heeled neighbors include Carl Icahn, Martha Stewart and David Geffen. At the time of their purchase, the nearly 1.7 acre spread was anchored in a 7,000 square foot European-style villa that has since been expanded and transformed in a Dutch shingled Gambrel mansion, set in the dunes, with pool and shed.

The New York-based Zaslavs put their deep-pocketed real estate sites to the west about a year ago when they invested $ 16 million for Woodlands, a Beverly Hills estate once owned by Greta Garbo, but best known as the longtime home of the late and legendary. producer Bob Evans.

Behind gates and shrouded in trees, the slightly timid 1.5-acre expanse features a modest-sized Hollywood Regency-style residence designed by the architect John Elgin Woolf, a small guest house or a caretaker’s apartment, an egg-shaped swimming pool and a tennis court. The Zaslav, who have applied to the City of Beverly Hills to designate the property as a landmark on the Beverly Hills Register of Historic Places, are reported having called on a former White House decorator Michael S. Smith to restore and refresh the residence and rebuild the pool house projection room also designed by Woolf which burned down in 2003.

