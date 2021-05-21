Inauguration organized for Universal Hip Hop Museum





A moment of emotion for a hip-hop pioneer. Legendary DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash reflected on how far hip-hop has come. He started spinning vinyl records in the streets of the Bronx almost 50 years ago, Often times legends don’t get the chance to see their work fully come to fruition, I thank Almighty God and I thank all hip hop lovers for allowing me to see what we have done from nothing until now, said Grandmaster Flash. Rap royalty gathered on Thursday for the grand opening of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum. It made me dream. Do you know what I’m saying? Hip-hop made me believe anything was possible, said LL Cool J. And it taught me more than the schools taught me, believe it or not. I’m proud to be here in the hip-hop mecca of the Bronx, Nas said. This hip-hop music was born out of oppression. It was from the people who were suffering. He came out of the Bronx looking like Vietnam. The buildings were exploding. And people had to do something from scratch, Fat Joe said. The 52,000 square foot museum will include a 300-seat theater for shows and demonstrations. It will be located on the ground floor of Bronx Point, a $ 349 million development along the Harlem River that will include affordable housing and 2.8 acres of open public space. Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has allocated $ 4.2 million from his budget to support the museum fundraising campaign. The aim of museums is to preserve the culture and history of hip-hop. It is said that the birth of hip-hop took place at a party in the Bronx at a building on Sedgwick Avenue in 1973. And now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s global. Hip-hop is the number one genre of music on the planet, says Diaz. We created universal because we want this museum to represent the entire hip-hop world, said Rocky Bucano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. Initially, organizers hoped the museum would open in time for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in 2023, but the pandemic has delayed construction. The museum is now slated to open in 2024.

