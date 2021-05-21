Hayek slapped Reynolds in a shocking way





Reynolds says he was slapped by both Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson for The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard but “it was Salma who didn’t fire the shots.”

Salma Hayek shockingly slapped Ryan Reynolds The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard. In 2017, Reynolds starred as titular bodyguard Michael Bryce alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman Darius Kincaid in the action comedy,The bodyguard of the hitman. The buddies comedy was a surprise box office success, grossing $ 180 million with mixed reviews who praised the chemistry between the two stars, but also brushed off the plot and poor execution. Now Reynolds and Jackson will join forces again to The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard, which will see Salma Hayek return as Darius Kincaids’ wife, Sonia. Like many tent poles slated for release in 2020, The Hitman Woman’s BodyguardThe release of s has been pushed back for an entire year from summer 2020 to August 2021. To likely capitalize on the early summer movie rush, Lionsgate recently delayed the release of films until June. As the film gears up for its theatrical debut next month, the cast took to the press, sharing funny stories and behind-the-scenes details. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every 2020 Comedy Movie That Should Have Released By Now In a recent interview with Variety, Reynolds shared that Hayek had shocked him in the face. If that wasn’t enough for her soft hollywood cheekbones (Words of Reynolds), Jackson was also once in on the action. For those wondering who hits the hardest, here’s how Reynolds recounted those several slaps he received in The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard: I got slapped twice by Salma and once by Samuel L. Jackson. For the record, it was Salma who did not fire the shots. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp prick of his tiny hand making its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on his soul. While Hayek only appeared onscreen in the first Bodyguard hitman film for a few minutes, Sonia will be the focal point of the sequel, as the title indicates. The trailer for the film seems to suggest that Reynolds ‘character will be on a bodyguard sabbatical when her vacation is disrupted by Sonia Kincaid, the hitman’s titular wife who needs Michaels’ help to save her husband from the mafia. Antonio Banderas will play the role of the main antagonist, Aristotle Papadopolous. Hayek seems to make the most of his increased involvement in the sequel by slapping Reynolds not just once, but twice. While that didn’t provide much context for the slap, it will likely be in response to Michaels’ reluctance to join her on a dangerous mission to save her husband. While there was already a lot of anticipation for The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard, this anecdote must still attract a few eyeballs who desperately want to see the dead Pool star slapped by Hayek. Next: Summer Movies 2021: Everything Happens In Theaters (When They’re Open) Source: Variety Army Of The Dead Actors, Characters & Zombies Guide

About the Author Adam bentz

(206 published articles)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam has been interested in a wide range of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization that works to end extreme poverty, where he is now a guest contributor. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam works as an SEO copywriter and reviews movies on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos