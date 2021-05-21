After Oakland Zoo review, Mountain Lion captured in SF ready for return to the wild – CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A mountain lion captured in San Francisco Bernal Heights late Wednesday night has been examined by veterans at the Oakland Zoo and turned over to California DFW agents to be released into the wild.

After being spotted in a tree Wednesday night on Santa Maria Street near Mission Street, San Francisco Animal Care officers encountered Department of Fish and Wildlife staff, who hit the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart. shortly before midnight.

The mountain lion is in a tree on Santa Marina near Mission. Animal control officers are on the scene monitoring the situation. California Fish & Wildlife is about to flex and retreat. pic.twitter.com/wCBYalUAmn – SF Animal Care (@SFACC) May 20, 2021

“It was quite shocking. At first I thought it probably wasn’t real, ”said Bernal Heights resident Ruth Ferguson, who spotted the puma.

After a few minutes, the cougar descended from the tree and climbed the front stairs of a house and became unable to function on the house’s porch.

“We let the drugs work for about 15 minutes. At this point we went up and assessed and the mountain lion was well sedated, we applied some shackles, which is mainly intended so that if the mountain lion starts to move, it doesn’t hurt itself. and if for some reason it took an unusually long time. to get it to the zoo, they wouldn’t have to re-anesthetize it before they could start evaluating it, ”said Lt. James Ober of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fish and Wildlife staff then took him to the Oakland Zoo, where he arrived at around 1 a.m. Thursday for observation and a check before he was released back into the wild.

Our veterinary hospital welcomed a healthy 2 year old male mountain lion around 1 a.m. this morning! He was found in the SF Bernal Heights neighborhood. (It was previously glued by @ucsc Puma Project) … pic.twitter.com/C6Mc8RFUZU – Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) May 20, 2021

Zoo officials tweeted that the healthy two-year-old male mountain lion had been vaccinated and had blood tested while in zoo care. He also noted that the animal was previously glued by the UC Santa Cruz Puma project.

Oakland Zoo veterinarian Alex Herman affectionately called the big cat “Mister Handsome.”

“We’re basically going to give him an injection so that he falls asleep so that we can handle it safely, but also so that it’s not stressful for him,” Herman explained. “We want this guy to have the best experience possible. So I’m going to do a full physical exam.

When asked how the mountain lion got to San Francisco, Dr Herman said the distance traveled was not unusual.

“Well, that’s normal dispersal behavior, so really moving around the peninsula is normal behavior for them,” she said.

As to where the cat would be released in the wild?

“I can’t say where he’s going to be released, but he probably won’t return to Santa Cruz because we don’t want him to find his way back to San Francisco,” Herman said.

Zoo officials said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that the animal had been turned over to officers from the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife to be released to a safe space somewhere in Santa Clara County.

Our veterinary and animal care staff reviewed the mountain lion rescue we received last night. The 2 year old male is in very good general health! After hisexam & vaccines it was sent with our best wishes with @CaliforniaDFW to be released to a safe space in Santa Clara County. pic.twitter.com/wWhMWjhp5a – Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) May 20, 2021

Data collected from the Mountain Lion Pass confirmed that it was the same seen in the Portola and Bernal Heights neighborhoods on Tuesday morning.

Animal control officials said it was a young male probably weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.

Warning signs regarding the mountain lion were posted on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, residents informed residents that the lion may still be in the area.

Surveillance video initially caught the stray animal on Gaven Street in the city’s Portola neighborhood around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

Later Tuesday morning, an eyewitness reported seeing the mountain lion near Bernal Hill Park.

“This young cat may not have been able to find an available patch,” said Zara McDonald, director of the Bay Area Puma Project. “So he kept going north and finally landed in San Francisco.”

The last time this happened was in June of last year, when a mountain lion spent two days in the city before being captured in Mission Bay. The animal was released in San Mateo County to be struck by a car in Pacifica.

The last visitor to town will be alone once released to a location that appears to be suitable for a mountain lion.

“I hope he will be okay,” said McDonald. “I think that’s the question these days; the size of these patches and how small and deteriorated they must be before cougars can no longer use them.

McDonald believes the increase in sightings, thanks to more cameras like the ones that spotted the cat in Bernal Heights, could hide the fact that the population is in fact declining.

“Many forces against these animals survive today,” said McDonald. “Those who survive, they overcome many obstacles. Yes, you need to be aware when you live on the urban outskirts, however, we’re not on their menus. These animals are not after us. They are trying to survive.

Wilson Walker contributed to this story.