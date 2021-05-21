Halston pulls no punches: Batman’s Joel Schumacher

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher in Halston. Screenshot: Netflix

But Netflix Halston mainly focuses on the life of its incumbent fashion designer, who built an empire on minimalist silhouettes and Ultrasuede, the miniseries also highlights a number of important characters who entered Halstons’ orbit while they were on their own journey to stardom. One of particular interest:Joel schumacher.

Halston opens with Roy Halston Frowick (Ewan McGregor) having already established himself as a household name after becoming the head milliner at Bergdorf Goodmans and wearing Jackie O in his iconic pillbox hat. While Halston was a renowned brand at that point in his life, the rapidly changing whims of the 60s fashion world forced him to reinvent himself to some extent in order to remain relevant and in order to do so, he decides to quit his job. The first episode follows as he sets out to found his own workshop in order to present original creations destined to compete with European haute couture houses like Balenciaga. As talented as Halston was, he understood that he couldn’t achieve these goals on his own, which is why he recruited people like artist Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), designer Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan), l illustrator Joe Eula (David Pittu) and interior designer Angelo Donghia. (Andrew Elvis Miller).

As clearly defined as everyone’s role in Halstons’ new venture is, junior partner Joel Schumacher (Rory Culkin) is a little more nebulous after Halston poaches him from Paraphernalia, a New York City mod shop that the real Joel Schumacher co-founded in 1965. Rather than using Halston and Schumachers’ real-world reunion on Fire Island as the basis of their working relationship, Netflixs Halston reinvents it and simplifies it for the most established designer by taking note of one of the young upstart window frames and demanding that they come and work for them. Even though the series somewhat downplays how much of a rising star Schumacher was when he first started working with Halston, and Culkin only appears in the first episode, the series does underscore just how much of a faith Halston put in raw talent. Schumachers despite his rather hypocritical concerns about Schumachers Drug Use.

In the decades before his death in 2020, Joel Schumacher was fairly open about his early years of alcohol and drug abuse which became part of his extravagant myth as he continued to become an installation in the worlds of fashion, theater and cinema. HalstonRespect for Schumachers ‘legacy is evident, but he uses his brief appearance to exemplify the kind of excess that would soon ruin a number of his employers’ personal and professional relationships. Days before the new workshop opens and with a lot of work to do, Halstons is slightly shocked when he finds out about Schumacher’s shooting speed in the bathroom at work, and as he expresses some disgust at the idea, it is not particularly critical. Halston seems to have real concern when Schumacher explains how, between the stress of opening the workshop and working long hours, pulling is part of how one manages to get through the day, and while Halston ultimately decides to fire the young man, he also learns a kind of lesson.

As Halston Continuing, you see how open and occasional drug use throughout the work day has become part of the Halston experience. In the series, it sounds a lot like the designer who decided to follow Schumachers’ lead in normalizing making heaps of coke to keep his creative momentum going for years before the real downsides of the habit become insignificant. Rather than glorifying or morally demonizing Schumacher’s or Halstons’ issues with drug addiction, Halston instead, treat them as facts about the men who are part of their history that doesn’t define them, but who certainly shaped moments in their lives. Joel Schumacher went on to tell the kind of stories that have enshrined him as a unique talent in Hollywood that deserves to be appreciated in its fullness and not just the things we often celebrate about him. A lot of the people fandoms hold and revere are just people who are complicated to be like the rest of us, and understanding that about them is a key part of really doing justice to their heritage.

