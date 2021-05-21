Is Kurt Russell’s Michael Really Elvis’ Son?





3000 Miles To Graceland is a cult 2001 movie starring Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell, but is the latter’s character really Elvis’ son?

The film strongly involves him, but is Kurt Russell’s Michael from 3000 Miles to Graceland really Elvis Presley’s secret son? Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner were two of the greatest actors of the 1980s and 1990s, and notably clashed with competing films from Wyatt Earp. Costner was actually attached to tomb stone at one point, before leaving the creative disagreements, and once Russell got attached to the latter, Costner allegedly used his influence and blocked most of the rival film’s production tracks. Russell’s tomb stone ultimately proved to be both critical and commercial success, as Wyatt earp became a box office dud. The duo then teamed up to 3000 Miles to Graceland, a heist movie where they played criminals robbing a Vegas casino at an Elvis convention. The film also had an excellent supporting cast, including Courteney Cox, Christian Slater, Ice-T, Thomas Haden Church, and many more. The movie billed as a hip Tarantino-style crime thriller with John Woo-influenced action, but the end product was something of a fascinating mess. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Tombstone Vs Wyatt Earp: Which Western 1990s Biopic Is Best? 3000 Miles to Graceland is a tough mix of crime thriller, comedy and bloody action flick, with a mix of classic Elvis tracks and nu-metal music. It’s a weird mixture that never gels completely – but it’s also not boring as a result. The film also teases that Russell’s Michael and Costner’s Murphy are the sons of Elvis, with Thomas Haden Church’s federal agent revealing that the latter was part of a group of 75 men who tried to prove they were the illegitimate children of Elvis. Church’s character also states that while 73 were discarded, two were inconclusive. 3000 Miles to Graceland Later shows Michael finally reaching his beloved boat, where he reveals that the character of Cox was left to him by his father. He is shown briefly holding a gold record before revealing “I didn’t even know him“This is certainly enough to imply that Michael was indeed one of the men whose DNA test turned out to be inconclusive, but all doubt is raised when the final scene reveals that the boat’s name is ‘Graceland’, essentially confirming that Michael is indeed Elvis’ son. Of course, that sets up an interesting dynamic between him and Kevin Costner’s Murphy. They are initially presented as friends until the latter betrays him, and Murphy is also described as totally obsessed with Presley. Murphy’s parentage is never confirmed in 3000 Miles to Graceland, but the idea that the duo could be half-brothers is also woven into the story. Given that Russell has played Elvis three times – and even starred alongside Presley in his film debut in 1963It happened at the Universal Exhibition – it is not controversial to say that he is the better impersonator of the two actors. Next: Kurt Russell’s Fake John Carpenter Movie Stealth Bomber Explained Justin Lin was thinking about F9 even while directing Star Trek Beyond

About the Author Padraig cotter

(3003 published articles)

Its pronounced Paw-rick, not Pad-raig. Now that’s out of the way, a brief introduction. Padraig has been writing about online cinema since 2012, when a friend asked him if he wanted to contribute an occasional review or article on his site. A part-time hobby quickly turned into a career when he found out that he really enjoyed writing about movies, TV, and video games, he even (arguably) had a bit of a knack for it. He’s written words for Den of Geek, Collider, The Irish Times, and Screen Rant over the years, and can discuss everything from the MCU – where Hawkeye is clearly the best character – to movie b’s most obscure cult gem, and its warm often takes heat resistant gloves to handle. He’s also very modern, so his favorite movies include Jaws, Die Hard, The Thing, Ghostbusters, and Batman. He can be found like i_Padds on Twitter making bad puns. More from Padraig Cotter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos