Bollywood Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Were Malayalam Movie Remakes Starring Him





Most of the films are directed by Priyadarshan in which Akshay Kumar entered the roles played by Mohanlal. Web DNA Team

May 21, 2021 at 6:42 am EST It’s Mohanlal’s 61st birthday this year, and the actor has been entertaining moviegoers for four decades. The actor who debuted in 1980 has been a part of countless blockbusters. The actor has won several accolades, from civilian awards to national awards. Besides being “ The Complete Actor, ” Mohanlal has been a successful producer and singer and has now donned a director’s new hat. In addition, Mohanlal is one of those actors whose several films have been remade in Bollywood many of which have also become a hit. The trend was started by Priyadarshan in the 90s and continued until the release of “ Drishyam ” in the 2010s. Find out in detail below: 1. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” – “Manichitratazhu” 1/10 “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” released in 2007 is one of the remakes of the 1993 Malayalam hit film “Manichitratazhu”. In the film, Akshay Kumar entered the role of Mohanlal, while Vidya Balan played the role played by Shobana. On the other hand, Shiney Ahuja was seen in the character played by Suresh Gopi in the original. 2. “Drishyam” – “Drishyam” 2/10 Likewise, the Hindi version of Mohanlal star “Drishyam” also titled “Drishyam” was one of the many remakes of the hit film. In the 2015 Hindi version, Ajay Devgn played the role that Mohanlal played in the original. 3. “Garam Masala” – “Boeing Boeing” 3/10 “Garam Masala” the 2005 Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham is the remake of the Malayalam movie “Boeing Boeing”. Interestingly, the Malayalam movie is based on the French play of the same name. In the Bollywood film, Akshay again took on the role of Mohanlal while John stepped into Mukesh’s shoes. 4. “Gardish” – “Kireedam” 4/10 Jackie Shroff star “Gardish” is the Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s 1989 hit film “Kireedam”. 5. “Hungama” – “Poochakkoru Mookkuthi” 5/10 Priyadarshan remade his directorial debut “Poochakkoru Mookkuthi” (1984) in Hindi as “Hungama” (2003). In the Bollywood film, Akshaye Khanna played the role originally played by Mohanlal while Aftab Shivdasani stepped into the role of Shankar. On the other hand, then-debutante Rimi Sen starred in the role originally played by Menaka. 6. “Khatta Meetha” – “Vellanakalude Nadu” 6/10 2010 release ‘Khatta Meetha’ with Akshay Kumar in the lead role in another Malayalam director’s Hindi remake from Priyadarshan titled ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’ (1988) which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. 7. “Kyon Ki …” – “Thalavattam” 7/10 Priyadarshan remade his 1986 director “Thalavattam” as “Kyon Ki” in Hindi with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The original film which was based on the novel “ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest ” starred Mohanlal and Karthika in the lead roles. 8. “Muskurat” – Kilukkam “ 8/10 Shortly after the release of Mohanlal and Revathy, “Kilukkam”, in 1991, Priyadarshan remade it in Hindi under the name “Muskurahat”. In the Bollywood film, Jay Mehta played the lead role while Revathy reprized his role from the original. 9. “Saat Rang Ke Sapne” – “Thenmavin Kombathu” 9/10 “Saat Rang Ke Sapne” directed by Priyadarshan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film “Thenmavin Kombath”. In the film, Arvind Swamy and Juhi Chawla played the roles originally played by Mohanlal and Shobana respectively. 10. “Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar” – “Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam” 10/10 Finally, another Bollywood director from Priyadarshan titled “Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar” is the remake of the Malayalam film “Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam”. Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry and Paresh Rawal played the roles initially given by Mohanlal, Karthika and Sreenivasan.

