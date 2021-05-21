EDITORIAL: Swift action needed on ticket reform





Covid restrictions are disappearing, there is music in the air or at least in your head and many New Yorkers are ready for the return of live entertainment. But then reality sets in as they endure the stress and cost of buying tickets online, are cut off when trying to make a purchase, lose an auction, get kicked out of a venue even though the event is not sold out and pay the exorbitant fees and fees that the companies add to the price of each ticket. That’s enough to make you want to turn on the radio and stay in the yard for another summer. New York’s patchwork mess of ticket regulations favors ticket sellers over fans. And when state regulations expire on July 1, the status quo is likely to continue unless state lawmakers act quickly. State Senator James Skoufis has studied New York City’s ticketing practices for live events over the past year and has proposed a number of reforms that will bring the pendulum back to consumers and away from promoters and entertainment conglomerates. (The) Ticketmasters of the world want to perpetuate a system that allows them to continue robbing hard-working New Yorkers, said Skoufis, chairman of the Senate Investigation and Government Operations Committee. It is time, he said, to end the outright theft that consumers face on a daily basis. Among the provisions of the Skoufis Bill (S6716) are a ban on resale platforms allowing unlicensed brokers to sell tickets on their sites; expand reimbursement requirements for postponed events; mandatory declaration of robot activity; disclosure of the face value of the tickets upon resale; a ban on speculative ticket sales; and an all-inclusive pricing mandate, which makes the top price consumers see include the full amount of the charge to avoid costly surprises. In addition, the bill would cap holdbacks on tickets for any event at 10% so that more tickets are available, crack down on manipulative pricing systems like Ticketmasters Platinum Seats, ban the resale of free tickets, and ban the clauses of exclusivity in the main ticketing contracts that help drive up prices. Consumer Reports and the National Consumers League have approved the legislation, calling it long overdue. The bill needs an assembly sponsor, and if it is to pass by July 1, lawmakers must get it by the end of the legislative session on June 10. This is important consumer legislation that comes just as the old law is about to expire and when New Yorkers want to get back to live events. A quick turnaround time to get this bill passed will be a challenge, but it will be worth it. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Editorial, Opinion







