MTV Entertainment Group Brings More Than 1,300 Organizations, Brands, Government Agencies and Cultural Leaders Together for First-Ever Day of Action on Mental Health Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 20, 2021 – Today, more than 1,300 organizations, brands, government agencies and cultural leaders will participate in the first Mental Health Day of Action to drive the conversation from mental health awareness to mental health action. Organized by MTV Entertainment Group, Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement, aimed at motivating people to take action for mental health support, whether for themselves, their loved ones or for everyone else by advocating for systemic changes for access and equity in mental health. . Mental Health Day of Action comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the mental health and well-being of people of color, youth and LGBTQ + communities. Studies to have found: Four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 before the pandemic.

Fifty-six percent of young adults aged 18 to 24 reported symptoms of anxiety and / or depression during the pandemic.

48% of blacks reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic compared to 42% of all adults and 40.9% of whites. Communities of color, which have suffered disparate impacts from COVID-19 and the continued trauma of systemic racism, from police brutality to anti-Asian violence, also face greater mental health challenges than ever before, but continue to face challenges accessing mental health care. The intersectoral collaboration drawing attention to the great need for support and action to address mental health in the same way we treat physical health needs is revolutionary. From media and tech companies to nonprofits, consumer brands, government agencies and cultural leaders, the May 20 actions are just the beginning. Coalition partners will host a range of activations ranging from public events featuring experts and activists to employee engagement activities, all with the goal of encouraging and empowering people to take a first action, be it for themselves or for others, to meet their mental health needs. One year after the start of the pandemic, as struggles for mental health have skyrocketed, we have brought together over 1,000 partners to not only respond to the present moment, but also lead a movement of action on a health crisis. public that affects each of us, said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group. From storytelling to content creation, together we can break the stigma and normalize the act of getting help for those in need. A complete list of partners as of May 19, 2021 is available here. About the Mental Health Day of Action Mental Health Day of Action is an open source movement of brands, organizations, government agencies and cultural leaders to shift culture from mental health awareness to mental health action . The first day of action for mental health will take place on May 20, 2021 with the mission of encouraging and empowering people to take their first steps in mental health – whether for themselves, for their loved ones or for their communities, because mental health is health. Learn more about MentalHealthIsHealth.us View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005645/en/ Emily Singer, [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH MEN MUSIC FAMILY CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH EVENTS / CONCERTS PUBLICATION OF COMMUNICATIONS OTHER CONSUMERS TEEN WOMEN WOMEN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: MTV Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/20/2021 8:51 a.m. / DISC: 05/20/2021 8:51 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005645/en

