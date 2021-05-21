How Kourtney Kardashian’s style has changed since meeting Travis Barker





As Kourtney Kardashian embraces her new relationship with Travis Barker, she expresses a new side of herself through her fashion choices.

In January, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially announced they were dating. Since then, fans of keeping up with the Kardashians the crew is obsessed with the glam-punk duo. Sources close to Kardashian have noticed a change in her, which is also reflected in her recent fashion choices. Kourtney Kardashian is a committed and dedicated partner. Usually when she falls in love she falls hard. His previous relationship with Scott Disick, which started in 2009, has shown us that. Not only did she have children with Scott, but she also helped him overcome his addiction and mental health issues. Eventually, it became apparent to Kourtney that she had to quit smoking with Scott in 2015. After their split, Kourtney briefly dated Justin Bieber, but their romance was short-lived. Then the reality TV star dated Younes Bendjima for two years, but their 14-year age gap and different lifestyles caught up with them. Now Kourtney is dating Travis Barker. Again, she fell hard, even to the point that it changed her attitudes and fashion. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related:KUWTK: Younes mocks after cryptic message apparently about Kourtney A source said AND that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has I’ve never seen her like this before, “referring to Kourtney with her new beau, Travis. Apparently the two lovebirds are obsessed with each other. Kardashian’s change can also be seen through her Instagram posts. She chooses to wear more edgy outfits, like a T-shirt with The Cure tape, combat boots and an Alexander McQueen scarf with a skull motif. Other outfits incorporate a lot more black, leather, and an overall punk vibe. Before confirming her relationship with Barker in January, her style was cuter, chic, and glamorous. They are so in love and constantly flatter each other, the source for ET said about the reality TV star, rock star duo. They have such a strong bond and can’t get enough of each other. While their romance may seem overwhelming, the insider noted that they’ve found a way to support each other. Travis makes Kourtney feel special and he always shows her how much he loves her and how important she is to him. Kourtney was also extremely affectionate towards him. Despite this, the Kardashian-Jenner clan would be shocked as they have never seen such a drastic change in Kourtney. When a new romance emerges, it’s time for inspiration, which seems to be what Kourtney is going through. She expresses her new love through fashion and there is nothing wrong with that. In fact, it’s great to see that keeping up with the Kardashians happy, evolving and speaking star. Following:KUWTK: Kourtney and Travis’ friends believe engagement is coming Source: AND, Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram Southern Charm: Why Cameran Eubanks could make a comeback next season

