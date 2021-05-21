TV Review – The Hollywood Reporter

There’s a point in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental health awareness documentary series, The me you can’t see (Apple TV +), when you have to recognize how the royal is an exceptional spokesperson for this particular cause. The Duke of Sussex has almost nothing in common with the vast majority of people who will listen to this five-part series, but – not unlike his late mother, in whose footsteps he follows here – he is able to transform his wealth . , pedigree and fame in building blocks of an unexpected bridge with its audience, as if to say: “I have it all, and yet I suffer from it too.” To the shame and disbelief of the Windsors, Diana has spoken to the press about her suicide attempts, eating disorders and postpartum depression – and has been greeted by the public for it. Her most effective tool for de-stigmatizing mental health struggles was her openness and vulnerability, and now they are hers.

Harry is not the only interviewee The me you can’t see: There are moving testimonies from Lady Gaga, basketball player DeMar DeRozan and Zak Williams (son of Robin), as well as ordinary people with moderate and severe disabilities. Winfrey discusses her own childhood traumas, but fits into the documentary primarily as a model of empathy and lifelong learning – someone who thought she knew a lot about mental health, only to find that she didn’t. didn’t know enough to help those around him. . To Winfrey’s credit, included in the document is a scene where a woman with PTSD whom the celebrity has known for years – and whose treatment she has paid for – turns to the camera after ending a conversation with the icon. off the TV and sighs, “Sometimes I just don’t feel like she understands.

It’s easy to be cynical about The me you can’t see, despite its professional polish, its undeniable poignant character and its thoughtful inclusiveness. Full of title-worthy revelations, the series often functions as some sort of brand extension: explosive Oprah with Meghan and Harry special earlier this year, Harry’s (and William’s) mental health campaigns for years, from Winfrey’s influential daytime talk show, whose reputation has been somewhat tarnished in recent years for his role in promotion junk science boosters like Dr Oz and Dr Phil. The most immediate question that a glossy document like this (especially silos on a niche streaming service apparently aimed at high-income audiences) arises is what kind of impact it can really have, so that access to social and psychological services in the United States is already so stratified by class. What good is a documentary series aimed at the kind of people who are already in the best position to get the kind of help they approve of?

And yet, there is no denying that Prince Harry is a surprisingly adept champion of seeking care. Four years ago, he says, he began therapy after experiencing panic attacks and severe anxiety. He’s outspoken and articulate in listing his symptoms and coping strategies – like binge drinking on weekends – that haven’t helped. The world’s familiarity with his biography and alleged family background, like the brutal death of his mother at the age of 12 and the stoic silence with which the Windsors handled the loss, reinforce his account of a young man who has decided to reverse the tradition by asking for help. Her desire to ease her pain and, perhaps even more convincingly, to play her part in ending intergenerational trauma and repression in her family by seeking treatment, solidifies the lines of the series. The me you can’t seeThe latter’s strong thematic consistency almost suggests that Harry rehearsed those talking points, but his presentation feels natural and compelling.

The documentary presents a large cross section of ordinary people: a sensitive black man who bears the psychological weight of racism; a 20-year-old Latina diagnosed with schizophrenia; a female athlete with OCD and an eating disorder; a university-aged Taiwanese immigrant daughter struggling to get her mother to understand the need to treat her depression. The focus is on the vulnerabilities inherent in adulthood and campus life. Only in one case does the camera feel more intrusive than invited – the case of a preteen Syrian refugee who asked to speak, quietly but still uncomfortably, about his brother’s death by the bombardments. The trauma of war refugees is urgent and under-discussed, but the youth and extreme circumstances of the participant certainly stand in stark contrast to all of the other interviewees – adults who had at least some time to process their experiences before they left. tell their stories in front of the camera.

Ultimately, it’s the celebrities or the tales associated with the celebrities that stand out the most – not because they are famous, but, at least in the first three episodes, because they are the most outspoken about their stories. experiences. An unvarnished Lady Gaga is as we’ve rarely seen her before as she describes the chronic pain and psychotic break-up that followed a rape she suffered at age 19 – and the resistance she initially felt. the idea that his symptoms could be treated by a psychiatrist. (What was she doing during her two-and-a-half-year recovery process? Winning an Oscar, she says, with a disbelieving laugh.) Winfrey, too, remembers how much she and the South African girls’ school she founded were unprepared for the students’ many histories of sexual trauma.

But the lingering image of The me you can’t see may well be Prince Harry on a couch, practicing self-soothing exercises by patting his shoulders and redirecting his eye movements as he imagines flying towards London – a situation that triggered anxiety attacks. Without the clinical context, he looks a bit silly, but you can see him visibly relaxing during the exercise and, at the end, bursting into a huge smile as he registers his effectiveness. Prince Harry clearly can’t wait to get the job done and to be seen doing it, judgment be damned.