Star Wars fans find out about Dave Filoni’s new Lucasfilm stance





Fans learn that Dave Filoni is now listed as Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm, which means big things for Star Wars and other projects.

Star wars fans now realize thatDave filoni got a big promotion at Lucasfilm. Filoni, who debuted in blockbuster animated series like king of the hill and Avatar: The Last Airbender, was chosen by George Lucas himself to help develop Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series has become a fan favorite and since then, following the Walt Disney Company’s purchase of Lucasfilm, Filoni has helped create various Star wars series including Star Wars: Rebels, The Mandalorian, and more recently,Star Wars: The Bad Lot. Filoni currently supervises several Star wars series based on The Mandalorian. Filoni is a writer and executive producer on Boba Fett’s book, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic, which all intersect to create a unique corner of Star wars a narrative that fills the gaps between Return of the Jedi and the force awakens. His knowledge of Star wars, his years in the company, as well as his close relationships with various creatives and executives, seem to have paid off as he received a significant promotion. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Star Wars: How Dave Filoni Saved Anakin Skywalker Fans now find out that on the official websiteLucasfilm website, Filoni is listed under the management of the company as Executive Creative Director. However, Filoni was promoted to the post last summer. While Filoni’s status on various Star wars projects has been an executive producer on a case-by-case basis; since his promotion he now reports directly to Kathleen Kennedy on various projects for Lucasfilm, and will assist with any projects the studios develop for theater and streaming. . While it’s unclear exactly what Filoni’s new position is or how much control he has, it does show some confidence that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has in him. When Filoni had an interest in directing material, Kennedy observed Rian Johnson on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a few years later, Filoni directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, including the live introduction of Ahsoka Tano, a character he created. Star wars projects has now earned him a job with more creative control over these various projects, including series like Obi wan kenobi and Cassian Andor, which he currently has no part to develop. It also raises questions about control and creative input. Dave filoni will be on the side of the feature film not only Star wars but also other Lucasfilm projects. Indiana Jones 5 by director James Mangold is Lucasfilm’s next big feature film followed by Patty Jenkins’Thieves squadron. With the next one willow television series and the adaptation of Children of blood and bones of a comrade Mandalorian screenwriter and director, Rick Famiyuwa, the Lucasfilm slate is growing. Filoni could bring these projects to fruition by working closely with the filmmakers, as he is an executive who understands the creative process and could help with director rotation in the studio. As fans know how much attention and love he gives Star wars, it will be interesting to see him attached to projects outside of a galaxy far, far away. Next: Boba Fett’s Book Is What Disney Has Wanted Since Buying Lucasfilm Source: Lucasfilm Dwayne Johnson teases his Black Adam movie costume in new image

