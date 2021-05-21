Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embark on rekindled romance, don’t want to do anything wrong: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez keep the status of their revived relationship close to the vest.

Pop superstar actress, 51, and “Goodwill Hunting” star, 48, move and shake as if reliving their past as “Bennifer” but a source told us every week this week that despite their Montana vacation and frequent clandestine dates in Los Angeles, the couple are in no rush to label their escalating bond.

“Right now they are going with the flow and planning to meet as often as possible, but there is still some discussion to be done before they are officially made public,” the insider revealed in the latest cover issue. publications.

“It was Bens’ idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely adores, and they had a wonderful time there snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The formerly engaged couple haven’t been so close since they nearly pulled into the aisle in 2003 during their first go-around which ended in 2004. They postponed their wedding to 2003 a few days before d ‘be ready to get married.

Now, some 17 years later, the duo seem more mature and ready to kick the relationship wholeheartedly if the moment comes.

“It is very clear that they have fallen in love with each other again very intensely, but they do not want to spoil anything by affixing labels or putting too much pressure on each other,” the source added on Thursday. . “When the time is right and assuming things keep moving romantically between them, probably a month or two, they’ll probably be going on Instagram or hanging out hand-in-hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

Lopez recently ended his engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez began communicating regularly via email in early February when the “Hustlers” actress flew to the Caribbean to begin filming on her next film, “Shotgun Wedding.” according to TMZ.

The outlet said the notes Affleck sent to Lopez indicated that he liked and missed the “Let’s Get Loud” performer.

In his 2014 memoir, “True Love,” Lopez wrote about his separation from Affleck, calling it “his first real heartbreak”. “I felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest,” she described.

Additionally, the Us Weekly insider also relayed that the only reason the pair have yet to go public with their rekindled romance is simply because her kids adore Rodriguez and, as a result, Lopez doesn’t. not want to re-acclimate them to a new partner so soon after her. separated from the former big league hitter.

“Jens’ children had such a sweet relationship with Alex, who really adored them and was a role model stepdad,” the source explained. “They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of not being around anymore, and Jen is reluctant to immediately send them a special new person in her life. So it will be done slowly, sure, but eventually you can. . count on her for her children to meet Ben. “

For now, Bennifer 2.0 is basking in “the low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve created,” adds the insider.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner .

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split from actress Ana de Armas in January.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.