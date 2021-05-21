The Long Halloween, Part 2 sets release date, makes box debut





DC and Warner Bros. reveal the release date, cover art, and a bonus list for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2, starring Jensen Ackles.

Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have revealed the release date for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2, along with the official Blu-ray artwork and a bonus list. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 – monitoring noted R Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 – will be available digitally on July 27 before arriving on Blu-ray on August 10. The Blu-ray sells for $ 34.98 in the United States and $ 39.99 in Canada. Naturally, her cover – which fans got to take a look at Second partofficial trailer of – serves as a companion to the Blu-ray cover of Long Halloween, part one. RELATED: Injustice Animated Film In Development By Warner Bros DC Showcase Blue Beetle (New animated short) Sufferin Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, if he had ever starred in a limited animated Saturday morning 1960s cartoon with his own jazzy earworm from a theme song, it would have been like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade to fight the infamous sentimental finisher, Doctor Spectro.

(New animated short) Sufferin Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, if he had ever starred in a limited animated Saturday morning 1960s cartoon with his own jazzy earworm from a theme song, it would have been like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade to fight the infamous sentimental finisher, Doctor Spectro. A preview of the next DC animated film – An advanced look at Injustice.

– An advanced look at DC Universe Movies Go back – Batman: Return of the Dark Knight, Part 2

– Batman: Return of the Dark Knight, Part 2 DC Universe Movies Go back – Batman: Shhh

– Batman: Shhh From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “Two faces, part 1”

– Batman: The Animated Series – “Two faces, part 1” From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “Two faces, part 2” The two-part film adaptation of Warner Bros. Animation from DC Comics Batman: The Long Halloween stars none other than Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight. Ackles – known for his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural and next role as Soldier Boy on The boys – previously voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood in the acclaimed DC animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood. Long Halloween, part one is slated to release both digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Long Halloween, part two follows suit with a digital release on July 27 and a Blu-ray release on August 10. Warner Bros. plans to release a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack that includes both Part one and Second part somewhere in 2022. RELATED: Batman: The Long Halloween Drops New Image of Ackles’ Dark Knight, Rivera’s Catwoman According to an official synopsis for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2, Inspired by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s iconic mid-1990s DC story, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 continues as Holiday Killer is still on the run and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the poisonous Poison. Ivy, Batman is nowhere. to be found. Freed by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly discovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer, Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spiraling out of control, was forced to bring in less desirable partners – the Gotham City Thieves Gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent faces battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while facing a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey horribly disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality in his psyche that he has strived to suppress throughout his life. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and pass judgment on those who wronged him, his family, and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must piece together the tragic pieces that have converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City himself. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 stars Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Naya Rivera as Catwoman / Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan as Alfred, as well as Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri. The film is scheduled for release on June 22. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2arrives digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. KEEP READING: Jensen Ackles Debut As Batman In First Long Halloween Trailer Source: Warner Bros. Animation, DC, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Batgirl Might Be Fans Of The Hoped-For Birds Of Prey Sequel

About the Author Noah dominguez

(2094 Articles published)

Noah E. Dominguez is jr. editor-in-chief of Comic Book Resources who joined the site as a writer in the summer of 2018. He has also written for sites like WhatCulture and Gaming Access Weekly (formerly Gamer Assault Weekly), and has a degree in Mass Communication . What will he do next? Stay tuned. You can follow him on Twitter at @NoahDominguez_ More Noah Dominguez







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos