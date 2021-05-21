The Long Halloween, Part 2 sets release date, makes box debut

Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have revealed the release date for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2, along with the official Blu-ray artwork and a bonus list.
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 – monitoring noted R Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 – will be available digitally on July 27 before arriving on Blu-ray on August 10. The Blu-ray sells for $ 34.98 in the United States and $ 39.99 in Canada. Naturally, her cover – which fans got to take a look at Second partofficial trailer of – serves as a companion to the Blu-ray cover of Long Halloween, part one.
- DC Showcase Blue Beetle (New animated short) Sufferin Scarabs! Silver Age Blue Beetle is back! And, if he had ever starred in a limited animated Saturday morning 1960s cartoon with his own jazzy earworm from a theme song, it would have been like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade to fight the infamous sentimental finisher, Doctor Spectro.
- A preview of the next DC animated film – An advanced look at Injustice.
- DC Universe Movies Go back – Batman: Return of the Dark Knight, Part 2
- DC Universe Movies Go back – Batman: Shhh
- From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “Two faces, part 1”
- From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “Two faces, part 2”
The two-part film adaptation of Warner Bros. Animation from DC Comics Batman: The Long Halloween stars none other than Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight. Ackles – known for his role as Dean Winchester on Supernatural and next role as Soldier Boy on The boys – previously voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood in the acclaimed DC animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood.
Long Halloween, part one is slated to release both digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Long Halloween, part two follows suit with a digital release on July 27 and a Blu-ray release on August 10. Warner Bros. plans to release a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack that includes both Part one and Second part somewhere in 2022.
According to an official synopsis for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2,
Inspired by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s iconic mid-1990s DC story, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 continues as Holiday Killer is still on the run and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the poisonous Poison. Ivy, Batman is nowhere. to be found. Freed by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly discovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer, Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spiraling out of control, was forced to bring in less desirable partners – the Gotham City Thieves Gallery.
In the meantime, Harvey Dent faces battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while facing a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey horribly disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality in his psyche that he has strived to suppress throughout his life. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and pass judgment on those who wronged him, his family, and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must piece together the tragic pieces that have converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City himself.
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 stars Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Naya Rivera as Catwoman / Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan as Alfred, as well as Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri. The film is scheduled for release on June 22. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2arrives digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10.
