Harry Potter video remakes adult characters with American actors





A new Harry Potter fan video remakes the movies with American actors and it sounds pretty convincing. See Nicholas Cage as Voldemort and more!

A new Harry PotterFan video has reinvented the adult cast with American actors, and it’s incredibly compelling.The movie adaptations of JK Rowling’s beloved bestselling books, have taken the franchise to new levels of success by infusing life to the iconic story. Much of the credit is due to the stellar casting choices from a largely British talent pool. The film producers and JK Rowling herself were strongly opposed to the cast of American actors in the coveted roles. Of course,Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone was directed by Chris Columbus, a native of Pennsylvania, who suggested a somered-white-and-blue talent for the first film. For example, his powerful friend, Robin Williams, was apparently a Warner Bros. favorite. for Hagrid in the early stages. While it’s hard to imagine the large cast any other way, fans have certainly let their imaginations swirl. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Harry Potter: Ghosts of the Hogwarts House The Movies Left Out Youtube user, Archibold breed, shared a magical “deepfake” edition that reshuffles the adults ofHarry potter like American stars. The clip, which quickly garnered tens of thousands of views, opens with veteran screenwriter Steve Kloves and Rowling discussing how they didn’t want an American cast for the franchise. From there, Archibold offers viewers a glimpse into what’s heavy in the United States.Harry pottercould have looked like. Watch the video below: Inspired choices include: Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore, Adam Driver as Snape, Meryl Streep as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Keanu Reeves as Sirius Black, Matthew McConaughey as Garrick Ollivander, Nicholas Cage as Voldemort, Michael Cera as Professor Quirrell, Samuel L. Jackson as Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody, Jeff Goldblum as Nearly Headless Nick, Melissa McCarthy as Mrs. Weasley, Seth Rogen as Mr. Weasley, Jon Hamm as Lucius Malfoy, Bob Odenkirk asRemus Lupine, Kathy Bates asDolores Umbridge, Julia Louis-Dreyfus asBellatrix Lestrange, Jason Momoa as Rubeus Hagrid and Kate McKinnon as Rita Skeeter. The video then features some quick cuts from: Steve Buscemi as Argus Filch, Shia LaBeouf as Knight Bus Conductor, Frances McDormand as Professor Pomona Sprout, Sam Rockwell as Gilderoy Lockhart and even Leonardo. DiCaprio as Barty Crouch, Jr.The least believable cameo was also the most hilarious: Timothe Chalamet jumping up and down on a bed while Dobby is something the wizarding world didn’t know he needed. The deepfakeclip triggers double takes, with many American stars looking almost identical to the real thing.Harry potter throw away. Jon Hamm as Lucius is perhaps the most compelling. the Mad Men The leading man and Jason Isaacs, who played Malfoy’s evil father, are considered real-life celebrities, and if anyone were to touch Alan Rickman’s golden performance, many agreed that Adam Driver would make a wonderful Rogue 2021. Overall, the comments section was buzzing with the idea of ​​Nicholas Cage as Voldemort. While no one could touch Ralph Fiennes’ terribly haunting performance, though “The One Who Doesn’t must not be named “must be renamed, Cagemight makes a pretty fiery choice. NEXT: Harry Potter Spinoff Should Tell The Best Cut Movie Story Source:Archibold breed Why Nakia should be the new black panther

