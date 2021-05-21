South Beach food and wine festival kicks off with an evening of Italian bites – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back, starting with the Italian Bites night. Due to closures, the festival was the last big event of 2020 in February of last year. It is now the first large-scale event of 2021. READ MORE: Judge rejects restraining order for protest law Some of the security measures included COVID sniffer dogs. If a guest showed any signs, they had to get out of line and take a quick test. Normally there would be around 3,000 people or more in attendance. But organizers said they were keeping it at just over 1,000 due to the pandemic. Less people this time, but no less food. Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis hosted this outdoor extravaganza that featured pizza, pasta, meatballs and more. READ MORE: Gambling deal goes to Governor Ron DeSantis The reduced capacity also meant event-goers could squeeze in the queues of over 30 different booths to grab a few bites. “It looks different, it’s different, but we’re happy to be back. And I really have a feeling that it will be a really enjoyable, safe and comfortable experience, ”said Lee Schrager, founder of the Festival. “And to everyone who comes forward and supports us, from our talents and sponsors to the best Miami crowd of all time, we are just happy to see you again and we are so grateful for all of your support over all these years.” . Chefs like Todd Erickson of Munchie’s Pizza Club in Fort Lauderdale couldn’t be happier to be back at work. “There’s a great vibe and people are thrilled to be outside,” Erickson said, “and I’m one of those people.” And while there will be fewer events overall this SOBEWFF, which is in its 20th year, there will be plenty of big hitters from the food world in attendance, from Bobby Flay to Guy Fieri. NO MORE NEWS: Some luxury Brickell residents say management won’t recognize breach involving predator who attacked woman For more information on the event, Click here.

