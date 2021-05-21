



Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios’ sister Hannah started the drama on the MTV series. Here’s everything you need to know about Gus’ overprotective brother.

Gus Smyrnios’ sister Hannah had the biggest impact of any sibling in the cast onFloribam Bank, and we’ve got all the facts MTV fans need to know about Smyrnios’ young offspring. Although Hannah isn’t a reality TV star like her older brother, she made an unforgettable impression onFloribamFans. From his relentless struggle with Candace Rice to his family life as Smyrnios, here’s everything you need to know about Gus’ sister, Hannah. Hannah Smyrnios was born on May 13, 1997 and raised in Perry, Florida, where she still resides today. Hannah’s birthday on May 13 means the reality TV star’s sister recently celebrated her 24th birthday. Hannah is only a few years younger than her, 26.Floribama shore star brother Gus. In addition to Gus, Hannah has two siblings: Seth, who turned 20 in February, and Leah, who just graduated from college. Hannah, Gus, Leah and Seth are the children of Gus and Kristin Smyrnios. Although Gus was the oldest of the Smyrnios children, he was not always there for them. When Hannah was only 15, Gus left home to pursue modeling and was even homeless for a brief time. Other changes in Hannah’s family dynamics occurred when Gus Sr. and Kristin divorced. Fortunately, both parents have found new partners and Hannah welcomes new family members. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Floribama Shores Gus Says Hell Killed Codi For Disrespecting Him & His Girlfriend Although Hannah showed no extraordinary desire to join her brother’s career as a reality TV star, the native Floridian caused a stir onFloribama shore. Undoubtedly a trait of the Smyrnios gene, without even appearing on the show, Hannah sparked a drama with Gus’ roommates. Fan favorite Candace Rice was the target of Hannah’s overprotective rage when she feared for her brother’s safety. On the phone with Candace, Hannah was overheard telling GusFloribam room-mate, “If anything happens to my brother, I will personally beat your ass.”Hannah’s passionate response to a disagreement between Gus and Candace shocked fans. Many thought Hannah was irrelevant for threatening Candace on reality TV. In contrast, some fans respected the close bond shared between Hannah and her brother, even though it could have volatile consequences for Gus’ co-stars. A valuable window into the life of Hannah Smyrnios is through her social media accounts. Hannah can be found on Instagram at @ hannah_smyrnios97. On Instagram, Hannah gathered 1,990 followers. Hannah has published over 280 articles, most of which show her love for her family. While fans may be worried about Gus and his family, Hannah’s Instagram account says the four siblings are thick as thieves. From photos with her little niece at the Floribama shore party with her siblings, Hannah’s social media posts tell fans everything they need to know about fiery girl Smyrnios. Additionally, Hannah’s Facebook reveals that she is in a relationship. However, her significant other remains anonymous on all of her social media accounts. With a fraction of her brother’s screen time, Hannah Smyrnios has established herself as just as controversial as Gus. Whether it’s for better or for worse, Hannah’s dedication to her family is undeniable. Hannah may never receive an official invitation to join the cast ofFloribam Bank,but she has undeniably left her mark on the MTV reality show. Next: Floribama Shore: Why Gus Smyrnios Claims The Series Exploits Him Source: Hannah Smyrnios / Instagram, Hannah Smyrnios / Facebook Too Hot to Handle: Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors

