Long-lost Vincent van Gogh masterpiece discovered by New York art collector

Art and lighting collector who founded the New York Academy of Art with Andy Warhol in 1979 says he rediscovered a long-lost Vincent van Gogh masterpiece at obscure country auction .

New York collector Stuart Pivar says the painting “Auvers, 1890” in its original condition and signed on the back by “Vincent” is a “unique find”. And the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam asked him to send it to them for immediate authentication.

The piece, if authentic, was probably painted in the last two months of famous artists’ lives. Van Gogh shot himself in a wheat field in July 1890, possibly in one of the fields that appears in the painting, Pivar thinks.

Van Gogh painted with obsession over 70 works during the last two months of his life in Auvers, on the outskirts of Paris.

Pivar said: “This is what we consider to be the greatest art discovery for 100 years. It is the largest painting ever made by van Gogh. [and] the only one he has ever made in a square format. He’s on his way to the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam as they have asked to see and authenticate him.

“We consider it the discovery of the century. What is amazing is that this painting has never been touched: it is still in its original stretcher. You would never see a painting from this period that has not undergone some kind of restoration.

“The French say its In its own juice: in its original juice, in its original condition. This is the rarity of this piece.”

An email sent from the van Gogh Museum in Pivar, seen by Page Six, states: “We sent you an email a few days ago stating that due to COVID-19 the museum and offices are closed and therefore it is not possible to request authentication. “However,” We have decided to make an exception for you. ” The museum accepts to authenticate only a few paintings per year.

The painting, signed and dated 1890, is a square panorama of the Auvers valley, showing its mosaic of wheat fields cut in half by a railway line. It also bears the label of Jonas Netter, one of the most influential collectors of the early 20th century, who discovered Amedeo Modigliani.

If authenticated, the 36 “by 36” work would be van Goghs largest painting and his only painting in a square format.

Pivar, 90, who is also a plastic chemistry scientist, is a voracious collector of important paintings by Raphael, Rembrandt, Rubens, Velazquez, Ribera, Goya, Watteau and Picasso, among others.

He launched his own investigation into the alleged van Gogh, with the help of Michael Mezzatesta, formerly at the Kimball Museum in Fort Worth and director emeritus of the Duke University Museum of Art.

Mezzatestas’ commentary on the artwork states: “The painting is in mint original condition, painted on coarse burlap consistent with those used by Van Gogh at the end of his career. nails of the century.

“The reverse of the canvas bears the Vincent signature in a very credible hand and what appears to me to be the date 1890 rendered in fugitive brown ink in walnut typical of many van Goghs drawings.

“The label on the back of the stretcher was another revelation since it is classified as the property of Jonas Netter, one of the greatest Parisian collectors of the first decades of the 20th century.

“The back of the canvas is numbered 2726 (a possible inventory number?) In white chalk. The presence of a heretofore unidentified wax seal on the stretcher provides a further clue.”

Pivar is shy about the work’s provenance and prior ownership, saying he purchased the piece three months ago along with a small group of other works of art.

He said: “The origin of this image is from people who don’t want to be identified. It came from an obscure auction in North America. The people involved are not craftsmen and I promised them not to not reveal who they are. At some point, the story might emerge because of the importance of the image. “

Pivar spends much of his time searching for art in dark places and underground markets. “I track things down and watch everything in the dark. I go through all available sources.”

He added, without underestimating, “It’s the only major art discovery made in our lives, other than the occasional Caravaggio or something like that.”

“Although I’m used to taking possession of colossal things [artworks], when I unpacked this, I was lost for words, in absolute shock, to the point that I felt electric waves pass up and down my body. “

