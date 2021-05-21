Entertainment
Haunted by Diana’s death, Prince Harry tells how he feared losing Meghan too
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – From the sound of horse hooves on the day of Princess Dianas’ funeral to paparazzi chases as a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of the loss of his mother.
Speaking in detail of how he failed to cope with his loss for over a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons as well. for which the couple left their royal duties and moved. California last year.
My mom was chased to death while in a relationship with someone who was not white, and now look what happened. Are you talking about history repeating itself? They aren’t going to stop until he dies, Harry says in the mental health documentary series The Me You Cant See.
It’s incredibly trigger to potentially lose another woman in my life, he added, referring to Meghan. The Me You Cant See series, produced by Harry with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, releases Friday on Apple TV +.
Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 in an accident in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi. Harry was 12 years old.
Harry, whose American wife Meghan is biracial, has spoken of racist reporting in the mainstream UK press about his wife, as well as abuse on social media. Meghan said her experience in Britain had led her to suicidal thoughts while pregnant with their first son Archie.
In the documentary, Harry spoke of walking behind Dianas’ coffin through the streets of London with his brother William, his father Prince Charles and his uncle Charles Spencer.
What I remember most is the sound of the hooves of the horses lining the mall, he said. It was like I was outside of my body, just walking, doing what was expected of me, showing a tenth of the emotion everyone was showing.
Years earlier, he remembered sitting in the back of his mother’s car as she, in tears, was chased by photographers.
One of the feelings that always comes back to me is helplessness. Being a man and being too young to help a woman, in this case your mother, and it happened every day, he said.
Harry said he buried his feelings, but drank heavily and suffered from panic and anxiety attacks in his twenties, and always panicked when he saw cameras.
I was so mad at what had happened to her (Diana) and the fact that there was no justice at all … the same people who chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car, he said.
The clicking of cameras and the flash of cameras make my blood boil. It annoys me. It brings me back to what happened to my mother, what I went through as a child.
Even now, at 36, he said returning to London made him tense and stalked.
Harry said he started serious therapy almost five years ago when he met Meghan.
I quickly established that if this relationship worked, I had to face my past, he said. The couple married in May 2018.
Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba OBrien
