Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

Game of thrones is one of the most popular TV shows of all time, and because of it, the actors involved have gained immense numbers of new fans. The show had a wide range of experienced and well-known actors who only rose to fame afterwards, as well as new talent that had never been seen before.

Of course, fans wanted to know more about the people playing their favorite characters or the most hated villains, and that led to the actors growing their Instagram followers. Although not all Game of thrones the actor is on the social media platform, which cast members have the most followers on Instagram?

ten Gwendoline Christie (1.9 million subscribers)

Gwendoline Christie first joined the cast of Game of thrones for the second season of the series, and immediately became one of the most intriguing characters. Brienne was one of the best fighters on the show, which led to a lot of fun scenes, but it’s the way she opened up emotionally throughout the season that made her so enjoyable.

Of course, since the show Gwendoline also joined the Star wars universe as well, portraying Captain Phasma, who also built his follow-up. Her Instagram is always entertaining, sharing a wide variety of behind-the-scenes photos from her work.

9 Pedro Pascal (2.3 million subscribers)

Speaking of Star wars, another actor from Game of thrones who has been involved in this world is Pedro Pascal. His role as The Mandalorian certainly made a big impact having him 2.3 million Instagram followers, but he is also well known as a big member of Game of thrones as well as.

Oberyn Martell was one of the most exciting characters on the show, with his charisma oozing from the screen. This is similar to Pedro’s Instagram account, which he updates frequently. From the pictures on set to him with his family or pushing different things that he believes in, his account is a great testament.

8 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (2.9 million subscribers)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played one of the best characters in Game of thrones and he was someone who was involved in every season of the show. Some people liked Jaime Lannister, while others found him loathsome, but people clearly liked Nikolaj’s portrayal anyway.

This has allowed him to create an Instagram account of almost three million people, and it is the one he uses to good effect. Nikolaj is really pushing different charities and projects he believes in which is great to see while also sharing updates on his acting work and his weakness for Leeds United.

7 Richard Madden (3 million subscribers)

Richard Madden played one of the clear heroes inside Game of thrones, representing Robb Stark. He followed a lot in his father, Ned Stark’s shoes on the show and was a noble and hardworking leader who just wanted to improve the lives of his people.

Richard played the role brilliantly and was one of the best actors on the show. Even though his character didn’t make it until the end, Richard has kept busy ever since, appearing in a variety of shows and films that have only helped grow his Instagram account. He makes good use of the social media platform, finding the balance between self-promotion and regular life content.

6 Lena Headey (3.5 million subscribers)

Unlike Richard’s character, Lena Headey played one of the show’s greatest villains as Cersei Lannister. However, while she was a cunning and devious character, she was someone people loved to hate, and Lena played the part in incredible ways.

Lena shares a lot of content about her work, with different projects she is working on all the time. However, the main thing it does with the social media platform is push different charities, making the most of its following.

5 Nathalie Emmanuel (5.6 million subscribers)

Nathalie Emmanuel was a true fan favorite within Game of thrones, mainly because her character Missandei was so positive. She never did anything wrong throughout the series, always trying to be as helpful as possible which helped make her such a big role.

This is one of the reasons Nathalie is so successful on social media, which has only grown over the course of her career. On Instagram, she shares a range of content ranging from travel photos, work projects and even photos of her pet dog.

4 Maisie Williams (10.6 million subscribers)

Maisie Williams became a big name thanks to Game of thrones, Arya Stark being a true fan favorite of the series. The character quickly goes from being a young girl to one of Westeros’ greatest badasses, with her fighting ability being one of the best.

Maisie is a smart and hardworking person, and her Instagram is a prime example. She often shares a lot of details about various projects she’s working on and that proves how creative she is, alongside the usual selfies and footage from her life to keep fans entertained.

3 Sophie Turner (15.1 million subscribers)

Much like Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner bursts onto the scene with Game of thrones, which took her from being a stranger to a megastar. Her role as Sansa Stark was excellent and she delivered great performances consistently throughout the series, Sansa going through a roller coaster of emotions.

On Instagram, Sophie is a positive and entertaining person and her personality really shines. From sharing images of her relationship and friends to the hilarious ‘and it’s the tea’ videos that often go viral, it’s no wonder she has so many followers.

2 Jason Momoa (15.8 million subscribers)

Jason Momoa’s character Khal Drogo was one of the strongest and most intimidating Game of thrones, however, that was not enough to keep him alive in the long term. Although he died quite early in the series, Drogo managed to become a memorable character with fans, who was a true fan favorite.

Of course, Jason Momoa’s Instagram following mostly stems from some of the work he’s done outside of the show, which has earned him a huge name. However, her Instagram is also a great account full of positivity that is perfect to follow. He brilliantly interacts with his fans and overall Jason has one of the best accounts on the platform.

1 Emilia Clarke (27 million subscribers)

Alongside Kit Harrington (who is not on Instagram), Game of thrones was really all about the character of Emilia Clarke, which placed her in the title role of the series. Daenerys Targaryen played a pivotal role in everything that happened in Game Of Thrones which helped make Emilia a huge name.

The fact that she has 27 million followers proves how much fans have invested in her work, and her career has only grown since the end of the series. Her Instagram is one that people can appreciate, with lots of photos of her life both personally and in her work.

