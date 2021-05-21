LA Pride plans in-person events after parade cancellation





The Los Angeles Pride Parade is on the table for a second year, but the organization behind it has announced in-person events that will take the celebration to more areas of the city, including a special night at Dodger Stadium and an outdoor film screening at Hollywood Forever. Graveyard. Earlier this month, organizers said there was not enough time to plan for the massive parade, which typically takes place every June during LGBTQ pride month in West Hollywood. Instead, virtual events were to be offered. Now, the drop in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles and across California has led to wider reopenings. Once it became clear that the cultural life of Los Angeles could safely begin to return, Pride organizers got to work planning more manageable events, said Noah Gonzalez, vice chairman of the board. of Christopher Street West, the non-profit organisation which produces LA Pride. We didn’t know a month ago that we were going to be able to do this, Gonzalez said. We know our community is in desperate need of coming together and being with each other, and we are delighted to be able to offer them this opportunity. A more recently created annual event, LGBTQ + Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, is set to kick off on June 11 with an LGBTQ + artist singing the national anthem, Pride organizers said. Local LGBTQ + first responders will enjoy a moment of recognition and, after the game, vaccinated participants will be able to head out onto the pitch to witness the first fireworks display of the season. The Dodgers are so proud to celebrate Los Angeles’ LGBTQ + community and are thrilled to host our eighth annual LGBTQ + night at Dodger Stadium, which continues to become one of the biggest pride parties in all of professional sports, Erik Braverman, the Dodgers’ senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. Two weeks later, on June 26, LA Pride joined forces with the Cinespia film organization to host a movie screening under the stars at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This is the first time the groups have worked together, although Cinespia has hosted screenings to celebrate the LGTBQ + community in the past. We’ve always wanted to collaborate, and it was the perfect opportunity, said Cinespia founder John Wyatt, who praised the idea of ​​having Pride all over town. The selection of films has not been announced, but Alia Penner, Creative Director of Cinespias, said the group is waiting for something. It will be such a dazzling and fun celebration of pride on the big screen, and everyone will be celebrating, Penner said. In addition to the in-person events, the nonprofit behind LA Pride is producing a concert with TikTok, a television special that will air on KABC-TV Channel 7 and is launching a campaign that will allow people to volunteer, do a gift of goods or to give. money to organizations all over LA County. Other events that will take place throughout the summer are in the works, Gonzalez said.







