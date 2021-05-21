TV actor Anirudh Dave shares health update, thanks fans for prayers I’m on oxygen right now





Image source: INSTAGRAM / @ ANIRUDDH_DAVE TV actor Anirudh Dave shares health update, thanks fans for prayers TV actor Anirudh Dave was hospitalized shortly after testing positive for Covid19. He was first isolated at home, then taken to hospital after a few days. Now, after two weeks, the actor is out of the intensive care unit and recovering. Sharing a health update on Thursday, Anirudh shared a return photo with her newly born child and thanked her fans for the prayers. He revealed that he was still on oxygen but wanted to breathe on his own soon. Dave added that he could feel the positivity lying in the hospital bed for the past 22 days, and he feels indebted to everyone. AnirudhDave wrote in Hindi: “Thank you is a quick note! I have been able to feel the love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers from all of you on the hospital bed for the past 22 days. I am constantly on oxygen. ..but the courage I had from you, I am in debt … After 14 days, I am no longer in intensive care and better … I had 85% lung infection so it will take time. I just want to breathe on my own, I will meet you soon .. Being emotional lowers my saturation .. I just saw the monitor … I know that everything will be fine soon … that too will pass … day – 22 keep praying – for the universe. “ Many celebrities commented on Anirudh Dave’s post and praised their blessings. Sargun Mehta wrote: “So happy to have prepared this. More strength for you Anirudh.” Nakuul mehta said: “In our daily prayers.” Nandish Sandhu commented, “I pray. You will be home soon.” Riddhima Pandit also said: “God is great … Sach, all of India prayed for you to recover … I am so happy to hear that you are doing well … wishing you a speedy recovery.” On April 23, Aniruddh Dave posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram, while filming for a show in Bhopal. “Tested COVID positive,” read the caption on his post. Anirudh Dave’s wife, Shubhhi Ahuja, had informed fans about his health. She had revealed in a touching post earlier how she was to leave their 2 month old son at home to be with Anirudh in the hospital. She wrote: “As I am on my way to Aniruddh who is in severe pain at the time .. I had to leave my 2 month old Anishq home and it is certainly a bigger challenge I have been to. faced because he on one side he depends on me as I care for him and on the other side I also have to be next to Aniruddh .. Having had the most difficult period of my life PLEASE PRAY, I ask all our dear ones, our brothers, our family, our colleagues, Aniruddh fans Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski welfare ke liye pray kare. “ AniruddhDave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such asWohRehneWaaliMehlonKi, YARO KaTashan, Bandhanand Lockdown Ki Love Story.







