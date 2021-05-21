John Krasinski shares tips from ‘The Office’ creator Greg Daniels that inspired him for ‘A Quiet Place’ – The Hollywood Reporter

John krasinski makes an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s A late show Thursday night, becoming the show’s first guest to join the studio in person in 14 months.

The actor joined the late night host to discuss A Quiet Place, Part II, as the film hits theaters after the release date was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and theatrical closures. Krasinski’s return to The late show scored a full loop moment as Colbert quickly noticed that Krasinski had joined the show three days before The late show had to stop shooting in the studio. As Colbert showed a clip of Krasinski’s entrance in which they awkwardly hugged each other in an aerial embrace, he noted that they were both “starting to understand that something bad was about to come down in the air. pipe”.

With Krasinski joining him to discuss the film, Colbert joked that he had now seen the film compared to the actor’s first visit: “This is one of the perks of its 14-month delay in release. “

As a follow-up to the 2018 film, which Krasinski directed and starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt, the actor returns as a director and takes solo writer credit. The film was originally slated for release last March, but the release date has been continually postponed amid the pandemic. It was a weird thing, Krasinski thought to himself. Although difficult, Krasinski said delaying the film’s release was the “right thing to do.” He also stressed that he believes the film should be seen in the theater and that he is delighted that it is finally happening.

To celebrate the reopening of theaters and the film’s release, Krasinski recently surprised fans during a film premiere screening at an AMC 24 in Miami, Florida: “Now that people are comfortable, it’s so exciting to me that people are coming back to the movies. So, yes, come see my movie, but go see any movie. “

Colbert describes A Quiet Place, Part II as “one of the most terrifying movies” he has ever seen. “I’m not doing the jump well, it’s scary,” said the late-night host. Krasinski laughed. Despite being scary, Colbert acknowledged that the film had “heart” and asked Krasinski how he manages to mix “a deeply moving human story and a horror”. Krasinski was quick to credit Office creator Greg Daniels.

“It was like three weeks after the shoot and I was so nervous for that scene and he said, ‘Can I ask you a question? It’s okay?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s my favorite joke in the script, I want to make sure I deliver it really funny,’ “Krasinski recalls of a conversation he had with Daniels while filming. series.

Krasinski Daniels says advised not to “deliver something funny,” but rather to “deliver it and let people decide if it’s funny or not.” “And he said, ‘You just do the character and if they fall in love with you they’ll go any round,’” he recalls.

“I literally thought of him when they said they were making a horror movie,” he continued. “So instead I just did a family drama and the Trojan horse liked it like a horror movie because I thought you’d be more scared if you fell in love with these characters.”

Working with Blunt again for the follow-up film, Krasinski had nothing but praise for his wife: “The truth is, I think she is the most talented actress we have. She’s just the most incredibly talented person, but also, more than the actress, she’s just an amazing person to have on set.

Later Colbert tried to find out Krasinski more by asking 13 questions in the segment “The Colbert Questionert” such as the item he owns should be the one he throws, what he thinks is the best sandwich, what he considers the best animal. scariest, his favorite action movie and more.

In another funny moment, Colbert challenged Krasinski to a showdown and a gaze contest. Although warning him that the match is “not personal”, Krasinski won by leaving Colbert jokingly wondering why he looked so unfazed about his exhaustion.