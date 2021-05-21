Entertainment
Lady Gaga opens up about past pregnancy after sexual assault
Editor’s Note: This story deals with topics of sexual assault and self-harm that might trigger or upset some readers.
Oprah and Prince Harry’s new series for Apple TV +, The Me You Cant See, features several stories from ordinary people and celebrities about how they struggle with their sanity.
In a particularly poignant scene from the first episode, pop star Lady Gaga talks about being sexually assaulted when she was 19.
She said that a music producer she worked with told her to undress you.
And I left and they told me they were going to burn all my music, ”she recalls.
“And they didn’t stop, they kept asking me and I just froze and I don’t even remember,” she said, crying.
She said she would not publicly name her attacker.
i understand that Me Too MovementI understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I don’t, she said. I never want to face this person again. This system is so abusive and so dangerous. “
Gaga added that years after being assaulted, she went to the hospital for her chronic pain and was surprised when a psychiatrist was brought in.
I said why is there a psychic here, I can’t feel my body, she chuckled. First I felt full of pain, then I went numb and then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks afterwards.
And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me pregnant around the corner of my parents’ house because I was throwing up and sick, did she say. Because I had been abused, I was locked in a studio for months.
I’ve had so many MRIs and scans, it’s true, they can’t, they can’t find anything. But your body remembers, she said.
Gaga went on to say that the trauma of her experience led to a total psychotic breakup for a few years. Around this time, she won an Oscar for her performance in the 2019 film A Star is Born.
You can come back from things like that, but when it really hits you, it can change you, she says. I went through a really crazy time in my head that I’m still working on and trying to make sure I give back with this experience instead of just, I don’t know, locking it in and faking it.
It’s really, really real to feel like there’s a dark cloud following you everywhere you go telling yourself that you are worthless and you should die, she said, adding that she used to. to scream and throw myself against the wall.
“Do you know why it’s not good to self-harm?” Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing someone, ‘Hey look, it hurts’, (but) that doesn’t help, she said. I always tell people, tell someone not to show someone.
This sentiment resonates throughout the series as Winfrey, Harry, and others talk about their mental health journeys.
Watch TODAY all day! Receive the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day long.
Subscribe to Newsletter TODAY!
From NBA player DeMar DeRozan to Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder, the series shows many people go through their pain to heal.
“The Me You Can’t See” will be released on Apple TV + on Friday.
In an interview that will be broadcast on Friday morning, Winfrey will open up to Hoda Kotb TODAY about her own journey, struggles and mindfulness, as well as her explosive interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
If you or someone you know needs mental health support, contact National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or [email protected] If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call U.S. National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 800-273-8255, send TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]