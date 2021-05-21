Lady Gaga opens up about past pregnancy after sexual assault

Editor’s Note: This story deals with topics of sexual assault and self-harm that might trigger or upset some readers.

Oprah and Prince Harry’s new series for Apple TV +, The Me You Cant See, features several stories from ordinary people and celebrities about how they struggle with their sanity.

In a particularly poignant scene from the first episode, pop star Lady Gaga talks about being sexually assaulted when she was 19.

She said that a music producer she worked with told her to undress you.

And I left and they told me they were going to burn all my music, ”she recalls.

“And they didn’t stop, they kept asking me and I just froze and I don’t even remember,” she said, crying.

She said she would not publicly name her attacker.

i understand that Me Too MovementI understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I don’t, she said. I never want to face this person again. This system is so abusive and so dangerous. “

Gaga added that years after being assaulted, she went to the hospital for her chronic pain and was surprised when a psychiatrist was brought in.

I said why is there a psychic here, I can’t feel my body, she chuckled. First I felt full of pain, then I went numb and then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks afterwards.

And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me pregnant around the corner of my parents’ house because I was throwing up and sick, did she say. Because I had been abused, I was locked in a studio for months.

I’ve had so many MRIs and scans, it’s true, they can’t, they can’t find anything. But your body remembers, she said.

Gaga went on to say that the trauma of her experience led to a total psychotic breakup for a few years. Around this time, she won an Oscar for her performance in the 2019 film A Star is Born.

You can come back from things like that, but when it really hits you, it can change you, she says. I went through a really crazy time in my head that I’m still working on and trying to make sure I give back with this experience instead of just, I don’t know, locking it in and faking it.

It’s really, really real to feel like there’s a dark cloud following you everywhere you go telling yourself that you are worthless and you should die, she said, adding that she used to. to scream and throw myself against the wall.

“Do you know why it’s not good to self-harm?” Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing someone, ‘Hey look, it hurts’, (but) that doesn’t help, she said. I always tell people, tell someone not to show someone.

This sentiment resonates throughout the series as Winfrey, Harry, and others talk about their mental health journeys.

From NBA player DeMar DeRozan to Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder, the series shows many people go through their pain to heal.

“The Me You Can’t See” will be released on Apple TV + on Friday.

In an interview that will be broadcast on Friday morning, Winfrey will open up to Hoda Kotb TODAY about her own journey, struggles and mindfulness, as well as her explosive interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

