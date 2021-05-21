An element of danger: Hilary Mantel on adapting mirror and light for the stage | Theater

YesThis is fiction and yes historians are annoyed that students read them as indisputable fact, but Dame Hilary Mantel maintains that you won’t go wrong understanding Tudor’s plot if you read his hit Wolf Hall trilogy. .

I have to say I think I gave Thomas Cromwell a better audience, a better distribution, a better audience than historians have managed to do through the ages, she told The Guardian.

Mantel was speaking when it was announced that his third and final Cromwell novel, The Mirror and the Light, will be staged as part of a partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in London’s West End From September onwards.

His novels, two of which won the Booker Prize, made Cromwell, the son of the blacksmith who became the right-hand man of Henry VIII, better known than ever.

Historians have already expressed concern that the books are taken as fact by some of their students.

This is not a concern that Mantel has a lot of time for. I stick as closely as possible to the historical archives. You won’t go wrong if you want to know Thomas Cromwell by reading these books.

It is not a locked box to which only historians have the key. There are a lot of things that the record doesn’t tell us that were never recorded or that for some reason were lost and yet there are scenes, conversations that we know to be crucial.

It’s the novelist’s job to work between the lines, and I don’t think for a moment that anyone is mistaken for fact and fiction. Every time I say he thought, they know I’m making it up, that I don’t have access to the inside of a dead man’s head.

Historians, Mantel suggested, had done a mediocre job until Diarmaid MacCulloch’s great biography appeared to be some kind of supplement to the work I did in fiction.

Mantel adapted his third book for the stage with actor Ben Miles, who played Cromwell in the first two parts in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2014, followed by the West End and Broadway, and will do so again this year.

The pandemic forced it to become an email collaboration.

There’s not much you can do with Zoom, Mantel said, because each line has to find its precise shape for the next line to play. You have to be precise. We would run our drafts back and forth, put them to work, and tweak them line by line.

We had to be good committed to each other.

Ben Miles as Thomas Cromwell in Bring Up the Bodies in 2014. Photograph: Tristram Kenton / The Guardian

It was a bit laborious at times, she said. There is a process by which, if you’re together, you just look at each other and know if something is working or not. I found, in these intermediate spaces, that I sometimes became very nervous. Have I written absolute nonsense? But a little edginess doesn’t hurt the writing. This introduced an element of danger.

Miles said writing in isolation at least meant there was air, space and time, I could hear the lines in my head as I moved on. It wasn’t a rushed process, it wasn’t a frantic process.

Mantel said that live theater is the perfect medium for historical drama and storytelling because it reminds us that nothing can be fixed, that everything is a process, that everything has to be performed.

It reminds us that these people did not know what was going to happen in the next five minutes. We look at it with hindsight. But in the theater this corrupting influence of hindsight, it disappears because every night is a new narrative and I hope the audience will feel it.

Miles remembered people coming to him after performances and saying Oh, I didn’t know which Henry was going to go to, which was always a great compliment.

One of the exciting things about performing plays was conveying to an audience or getting the audience to collectively believe that they were in the moment. It was no longer the past, it was the present.