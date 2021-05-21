Van Gogh Lit: Review of the Immersive San Franciscos Van Gogh Experience

My spring break stay in San Francisco lasted only a week and, despite the pandemic, largely took place indoors. Yet the advertisements for Immersive Van Gogh were essential. Bus stop benches, newspaper center pages, city-targeted digital advertisements, and my screen held up countless images of people standing in the midst of these instantly recognizable whirlpools.

Right now, you can see animated versions of Vincent Van Goghs paintings projected onto three-dimensional space in nearly every major US city of Miami, Austin, Las Vegas, Seattle, and St. Petersburg, to name a few. some. This trend started in 2018 with the Paris art space The Workshop of Lights, but builds on a broader phenomenon of immersive experiences or multimedia funhouses that deliver a multisensory aesthetic experience. Other examples include the Millennial Pink Ice Cream Museum that dotted Instagram feeds in 2017, or Meow Wolf, a permanent exhibit in Santa Fe, New Mexico that invites visitors to walk, touch, and crawl through. a fantastic story.

San Franciscos offering the stake of the immersion Van Gogh is housed in a car dealership that has become an event space in the SoMa district. After checking my temperature at the door, I was led through a long, winding hallway adorned with plastic sunflowers and hundreds of paintbrushes hanging from the ceiling. Finally, I entered the space where the experience would take place: a single four-walled room with a grid of speakers and spotlights hanging above it. A large platform encased in mirrored material allowed both additional light reflections and an elevated perspective from which to view the animations broadcast on the walls and floor. My social distancing compliant circle ensured, I turned to take the 360 ​​degree projection. The first painting to wrap the room was Cafe terrace at night, which in its original form represents a sidewalk café bathed in golden yellow light. Behind a handful of tables and the amorphous figures sitting on them, a dark alley backed by shaded buildings narrows as the cobbled street recedes into the background.

However, in its immersive interpretation, the perspective changes dramatically. Exploded across the dimensions of the room, the square becomes a vast expanse, flattening the original linear perspective into a wide-angle panorama of yellow, blue and green brushstrokes. Dark buildings have multiplied to form a network of skyscrapers in the background. Set to a contemplative and minimally electronic Thom Yorke track, the sketched figures rise and fall as the painters’ brand stars rise above the skyline. Refigured in this way, Van Goghs’ Arles Day looks and sounds more like a 21st century metropolis. Was the intention to create a transhistoric reanimation of a canonical work of art? A modernized Van Gogh to match modern technological support?

My instinctive propensity to seek intention and meaning was, I think, not the goal. As soon as my interpretation started to germinate, the nocturnal cityscape merged into a pastoral wheat field. Immersive Van Gogh is not a museum, and he doesn’t want to be his one live. The audience let their collective gaze twirl around the huge, ever-changing screen, only stopping to take the required selfie (heads tilted up and to the side, eyes not meeting the camera lens in order to transmit a state of total immersion). A room lit only by spotlights, the dynamic effects provided by the animation of certain aspects of each painting, the novelty of participating in an embodied experience after a year of lockdown: all of these made me feel sensually overwhelmed, even so a little dizzy at times. . There was, however, no label offering biographical information on Van Gogh, no exhibition catalog to provide additional context on his paintings. The objective was not to reproduce the didactic and educational format of the traditional museum with white walls.

And maybe they have a point. Lighthouse Immersive, one of the many production companies that make up the vast behind-the-scenes scaffolding of Immersive Van Gogh, envisions a world where art is part of everyone’s daily life, according to the mission statement on their website. A traditional museum maintains a distance between the public and the art, both in the sense that physical works of art are hung on a wall or displayed on a plinth, and that these works exist in a singular place to which it is necessary usually pay to access. If you want to see the original café terrace at night, for example, you’ll have to go to Otterlo, the Netherlands and buy an 11 euro ticket to the Krller-Mller Museum.

In San Francisco (or Phoenix, Dallas, Toronto, or Cleveland), however, your ticket not only lets you view a famous painting, but invites you to step inside. As the paintings merge into each other in chronological order, the viewer gets a swirling impression of the artists’ evolving style, while the music indicates an emotional plot (rhapsodic symphony to signal a creative inspiration, melancholy Bach to suggest a mental breakdown resulting in infamous hearing loss). If the museum constitutes an imperfect or outdated meeting space between people and art, are these ephemeral attractions that allow participants to engage in the work at several levels of sensory engagement the answer?

Despite Lighthouse Immersives’ noble initiative to create more opportunities for engagement with art, their admission fee of $ 55 suggests that profit is the real end result. Liberation of art from the museum scarcity paradigm is better served by Google Images, where every work of Van Gogh is instantly available for viewing on your phone or laptop, than by Immersive Van Gogh. But even beyond the exorbitant cost of an hour of immersion, branding such an experience as art also seems suspect.

Support for the immersive experience can transcend the limits of traditional institutions dedicated to engaging audiences with art. Why, then, have several independent production companies all chosen to center their attractions around megawatt works of art and in particular around Van Gogh? Rather than giving contemporary artists the chance to define the character of this highly instagrammable new way of creative work, implementations like Immersive Van Gogh reformat the work of dead white men with familiar names to signify the artistic part of their product. .

While Lighthouse Immersive aspires to inject more art into everyday life, what they really offer is an opportunity to make sense of the inevitably intoxicating effect of light, sound and basic animation effects displayed. on a larger than life scale. This experience has nothing to do with the vases of sunflowers or the story of a troubled artist; the real product is the format itself and the diversion of the senses that it provides.