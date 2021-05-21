SpongeBob Squarepants’ Sandy Cheeks Gets Spinoff Movie





The next Sandy Cheeks spinoff film will be shot in Mexico. Sandy will be animated while the environment around her will be in live-action.

AllSponge Bob SquarePantsFan favorite squirrel Sandy Cheeks gets his own spinoff film.Sponge Bob SquarePantsis Nickelodeon’s oldest cartoon. The series first aired in 1999 and is still ongoing today. The children’s animated comedy follows an ever-optimistic yellow sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants who notoriously lives in a pineapple under the sea. The series also follows an original set of an endearing starfish named Patrick, Sandy the Tough Squirrel, wearing a costume. astronaut, SpongeBob’s cranky neighbor, Squidward, and many more. The success of the originalSponge Bob SquarePantsseries has led to many spinoffs. The very firstSponge Bob SquarePantsthe film was well titled,The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,and hit theaters in 2004. A second film was released just over ten years later in 2015, titledThe movie SpongeBob SquarePants: the sponge out of the water. The third and final film,The SpongeBob SquarePants movie: the runaway sponge, released on Paramount + in 2020. While Spongebob was very successful at the box office, the series has also been adapted into a Broadway musical and several video games. The most recent Spongebobspinoffs include the prequel TV series,Match coral,and Patrick’s next spin-off titled,The Patrick Star Show. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: SpongeBob SquarePants: What Happened To Bubble Buddy Colliderreveals that Sandy Cheeks is getting her own spinoff feature. The film will be a hybrid of live action and animation. Sandy the Squirrel will remain in his animated form while his environment is in live-action. The film would be shot for a streaming platform. Which streaming platform has not been revealed, but Paramount + is most likely as it is owned by Nickelodeon’s parent company, ViacomCBS. Production is expected to begin in Mexico in August. While Collider got the news from a reliable source, Nickelodeon has yet to confirm the spinoff movie. The next Sandy Cheeks spinoff feature is said to have a promising creative team. The screenplay would have been written by longtimeSpongebobscreenwriter and storyboard director, Kaz. He co-wrote the film with Tom J. Stern, who was behind the live-action special,SpongeBob SquarePants Appreciation Day.It is to highlight that Back listed two “new Spongebobprojects “under his credits on his personal website. The first one was finallySpongeBob SquarePants Appreciation Dayand the second will probably be the Sandy Cheeks feature. Since these two have both worked on projects involving the Yellow Sea Sponge, the film has a good chance of being a success. Plus, Liza Johnson will apparently direct. WhileSpongebobappears to be outside of her typical area of ​​expertise, Johnson is a skilled and seasoned director. This Sandy Cheeks spin-off is the first of its kind for the franchise. While the franchise has three films under its belt and an upcoming spinoff series withThe Patrick Star Show,it will be the franchise’s first spin-off movie starring a supporting character. Sandy Cheeks will serve as the guinea pig, as opposed to a squirrel, for this next spinoff series in the sense that if she is successful, Nickelodeon may want to make spinoff movies for the rest of the eccentrics.Spongebobtogether.SpongebobSquare pantsFans will have to stay tuned for official confirmation of Nickelodeon’s Sandy Cheeks movie. Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: Why Sandy Cheeks Left Texas For Bikini Bottoms Source: Collider, Tom J. Stern Mortal Kombat 2021: Why is Scorpio going to hell?

