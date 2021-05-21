Angelina Jolie Confronts Killers, Fire and Lightning in “Those Who Wish Me Death” “Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

One of the things I love about Taylor Sheridan’s exhilarating neo-Western “Those Who Wish Me Death” is the way the film spends minimal time explaining the launch point. ‘a chain of violent and breathtaking events, then plunges us into one of the best thrillers in recent memory.

Here is what we learn very early on. There’s a big scandal brewing, and he’s taking down a cauldron of law enforcement and senior politicians, so beatings have been ordered on a Florida prosecutor and the forensic accountant. After the DA and his family are devastated, the aforementioned accountant, a widower named Mr. Casserly (Jake Weber), hits the road with his 12-year-old son Connor (Finn Little) in hopes of making it to Montana, where his brother-in-law Ethan (Jon Bernthal) is sheriff.

Mr. Casserly knows he can trust Ethan. He’s not so sure about the rest of the world. That’s all we’re really learning about this big scandal, and we’re just going with it.

As the father and son assassin duo of Jack and Patrick Blackwell (Aiden

Gillen and Nicholas Hoult, respectively) ambush the Casserlys in Montana, leaving Connor alone, in shock and running to save his life in the woods, we have already been introduced to Hannah of Angelina Jolie, a smoke bomb plagued by to PTSD. a year later, she failed to save three boys trapped in a raging forest fire. Assigned to the relatively safe task of surveying the grounds from a one-person watchtower, Hannah stumbles upon a panicked Connor, hears his story, and becomes his guide and protector as they try to stay one step ahead of the Blackwells in the context of an electrical storm that cut all electricity and caused a forest fire that threatens to engulf everything in its path. Oh, and Hannah just got struck by lightning, so she’s bruised and beaten and looks a little weird, even though she claims she was a little weird BEFORE she was zapped.

So, yeah: A LOT is happening in “Those Who Wish Me Death”, and we’re just getting started. Director Sheridan and his co-writers Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta (whose novel is the source material) have fashioned a deeply gripping story filled with memorable characters, dryly funny dialogue, and spectacular, often brutal clashes in which the weapon of choice varies from semi-automatic firearms. to a deer rifle to a fire extinguisher to handguns to a bare hand ax, depending on the circumstances. Sure, there are times when we think, “Couldn’t they just…” or “Why isn’t someone…”, but we quickly dismiss those questions because we’re so caught up in this gripping story that plays a role. much like a Big Sky version of “The Client,” with a tough, world-weary woman suddenly finding herself in fiercely protective mother mode when a boy who has witnessed unspeakable tragedy falls into her care.

Bernthal is his usual likable character as a hard-shelled and soft-hearted sheriff, but it’s Medina Senghore who steals the show as Ethan’s six-month-pregnant wife Allison, who runs a survival camp in wilderness and is therefore well-equipped enough to deal with these menacing Blackwells when they come knocking on the door of the Sawyer’s cabin in search of young Connor. Not everyone will survive this ordeal, but when Allison boards a trusty horse and they gallop in the dark, it’s the polar opposite to gently step into any good night. She is SO badass.

Cinematographer Ben Richardson and the special effects team deliver one striking piece of scenery after another; one of my favorite moments is when a team of smokejumpers with dark red parachutes plunge into a patch of land so heavily bombarded by a forest fire it looks like the surface of the moon. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” has great, old-fashioned storytelling set against a breathtakingly beautiful setting, and there is never a wasted moment or a throwaway line of dialogue in this expertly constructed story. Angelina Jolie returns to the peak of her movie star form with her powerful and resonant performance, and young Finn Little is a heartbreaking natural as he does his best to keep it together as he cries for his father.

As a writer and / or director of such works as “Sicario”, “Hell or High Water”, “Wind River” and the television series “Yellowstone”, Taylor Sheridan has compiled a surprisingly rich library of stories about men and women who drive vans and trekking horses, who know guns and knives, who wake up every morning knowing they will be covered in sweat and grime, and maybe blood, at the end of the day. He’s created many memorable anti-heroes that occasionally show up when the opportunity threatens to end their world, and “Those Who Wish Me Dead” ranks among his best work.