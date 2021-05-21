Top Chef: Portland, Episode 8 Recap: War Games





Its RESTAURANT WARS! Squeeeee!

That’s why we were watching Top Chef, baybee. This is one of the most iconic challenges in reality TV!

Due to COVID, there are definitely changes to the usual, bustling part of building a brand new restaurant from scratch, but Episode 8 still manages to deliver some drama and heartache.

Let’s go from the appetizer to the main course, eh?

Elimination challenge: There is no time for a Quickfire this week. The chefs enter the Redd on Salmon Building and are greeted by Padma, former contestant Kristen Kish and twice Top chef fav (and local) Gregory Gourdet.

The chefs will organize a seven-course tasting menu for All Star judges of all seasons. Noting that Portland was named after a draw, Padma says the teams will be chosen Portland style, or by draw. We have Jamie, Shota, Maria and Byron on one team, and Sara (our remaining Portland rep), Dawn, Chris and Gabe on the other. Shota says he thinks the other team has more skills, but it’s the party team.

The two teams seem to work well enough to establish a course and a theme: Jamie, Shota, Maria and Byron choose a kaiseki (a traditional Japanese multi-course dinner) and name it Kokoson, a mixture of Japanese and Spanish words for heart.

Sara, Dawn, Gabe, and Chris decide on a seafood schtick, and they call her Penny, in honor of the draw. I’m already worried because Portland has a cursed record with high-end seafood restaurants.

They went shopping in person, heading to the Portland Mercado, Uwajimaya, Flying Fish Co., Laurelhurst Market, and (duh) Whole Foods. A few chefs are also heading to The Side Yard Farm, where they pull their ingredients from the ground. (I know her! I kept saying, once again, seeing these awesome spots get a B-roll edit.)

Now sometimes Top chefThe editors do a good job of making us think a team is fine, only to pull the switcheroo to the judges’ table, but this change establishes that Team Penny is not that hot from the jump.

As Kokoson sets the plan for Maria and Byron to act as table hosts and cooks, Penny decides on a plan with no plan for who will make sure Padma, Tom, and his coworkers get their Pelligrino. Additionally, several Dawns teammates note that she doesn’t do a good job communicating what she’s actually cooking, making their discussion of cohesion difficult.

The new format makes cutlery and decorating easier, but there is an added challenge that the chefs are watched by the entire jury.

The first is Kokoson, and I’ll put all the dishes here for the real nerds:

After being dazzled by Kokoson, the judges walk to the other side of the building to see what Penny has concocted. They get points for hot palo santo scented towels and a special non-alcoholic drink for Gregory, but it falls apart.

Gabe trots a huge appetizer, over a stale-tasting tortilla with a chewy raw oyster. The courses are as follows:

It’s clear who is at the back: Tom notes that they went to a seafood themed restaurant and they weren’t served a good piece of fish.

After the review, it’s also clear that Gabe and Sara are in the hot seat. The judges views this halibut and Gabes’ bizarre appetizer weren’t a favorite either. Ultimately, they sent Sara home. (I don’t agree! Dawn didn’t keep the team informed that her dish would be hot, which made Saras’ raw dish look like it wasn’t in order! Gabe didn’t) didn’t even do a second real class but still didn’t help with hospitality!)

Maria wins for the Kokoro team and is praised for her warm approach and impressive dishes. It’s so good to see Maria, who literally cooks with her heart on her sleeve, winning with Kokoson, a restaurant named for heart.

Episode MVP: Maria really deserved the victory and I was waiting to see her. But I think Shotas kaiseki’s experience and a cool head was what kept this group on track.

The biggest disappointment: Duh. Bring Sara back, you cowards!

Richard Blais hair watch: It’s styled nicely in a formal swoop, but Blais’s hair is truly overshadowed by GG’s shiny silk shirt and chains. I’m a magpie and that’s all I could look at besides the food.

Other thoughts: Next week promises a visit from Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein from Portlandia infamy. Between not having any local chefs and these two, can I skip an episode?







