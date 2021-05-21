Entertainment
In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars Liza Soberano reveals characters in Netflix’s ‘Trese’
MANILA, Philippines – Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Filipino graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, which premiered on Netflix on June 11.
The main streaming platform also revealed the English and Filipino voice cast of “Trese”.
Filipino-born semi-Filipino actors or actors Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Nicole Scherzinger (“Moana”), Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place “)), Lou Diamond Phillips (” La Bamba) and Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”) join Shay Mitchell (“YOU”, “Pretty Little Liars”), previously announced as the voice of ‘Alexandra Trese in the English version.
Filipino actress Liza Soberano (“My Ex and Whys”, “Alone / Together”) will perform Alexandra Trese in the Filipino-language version of the series, and will be joined by local professional vocal talents Simon dela Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio ) Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno) and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Voice Artistic Director Rudolf Baldonado will lead local vocal talent.
Voice in English:
Steve Blum – Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa
Rodney To – Aswang Market Warden, Trailing Man
Filipino language voices:
Simon dela Cruz – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)
Apollo Abraham – Captain Guerrero
Christopher Carlo Caling – Hank
Eugene Adalia – Anton Trese
Cheska Aguiluz – Miranda Trese
Christian Velarde – Nuno
Bryan Encarnacion – Datu Talagbusao
Nica Rojo – Ramona
Jo Anne Orobia-Chua – Emissary
José Amado Santiago – Marco
Steve dela Cruz – Agile
René Tandoc – Mayor Santamaria
Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola – Young, Teen Alexandra
RJ Celdran – Santelmo, Señor Armanaz
Elyrey Martin – Ibwa, Dominic
Steven Bontogon – Jobert
Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Filipino folklore live hidden among humans, Alexandra Trese comes face to face with a criminal world made up of malevolent supernatural beings.
Production team
Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra)
Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore
Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara
Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice)
Production Designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising)
Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke)
Casting and vocal direction in English: Wes Gleason
Filipino voice casting and direction: Rudolf Baldonado
Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
Original song: “PAAGI” by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap
Format: 6 episodes, all broadcast at the same time
Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed Trese’s official soundtrack, titled “PAAGI”, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.
Fans of “Trese” were treated to her teaser which saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris and the Kambal in action.
Tabi-tabi po!
WATCH: Netflix is releasing the official trailer for Filipino animation “Trese”, featuring the voice of Liza Soberano.pic.twitter.com/4yfSL6o9QA
– Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 21, 2021
The Netflix animated series is adapted from the black and white komik masterpiece created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.
