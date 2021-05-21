In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars Liza Soberano reveals characters in Netflix’s ‘Trese’





MANILA, Philippines – Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Filipino graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, which premiered on Netflix on June 11. The main streaming platform also revealed the English and Filipino voice cast of “Trese”. Filipino-born semi-Filipino actors or actors Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Nicole Scherzinger (“Moana”), Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place “)), Lou Diamond Phillips (” La Bamba) and Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”) join Shay Mitchell (“YOU”, “Pretty Little Liars”), previously announced as the voice of ‘Alexandra Trese in the English version. Filipino actress Liza Soberano (“My Ex and Whys”, “Alone / Together”) will perform Alexandra Trese in the Filipino-language version of the series, and will be joined by local professional vocal talents Simon dela Cruz (as Crispin and Basilio ) Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno) and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese). Well-respected Filipino Voice Artistic Director Rudolf Baldonado will lead local vocal talent. Voice in English: Shay Mitchell as Alexandra Trese Netflix / released Griffin Puatu as The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay Netflix / Released, Griffin Puatu via Instagram Matt Yang King as Captain Guerrero, Dominic Netflix / released; Matt Yang King via Instagram Jon Jon Briones as Hank, Xa-Mul Netflix / released Carlos Alazraqui – Anton Trese, Santelmo Netflix / released; Carlos Alazraqui on Instagram Manny Jacinto – Maliksi Netflix / released; Manny Jacinto via Instagram Eric Bauza – Nuno the Quick, Bagyon Lektro Netflix / Released, Eric Bauza via Instagram Darren Criss as Marco Netflix / Released, Darren Criss via Instagram Nicole Scherzinger as Miranda Trese Netflix / released; Nicole Scherzinger on Instagram Lou Diamond Phillips – Mayor Sancho Santamaria Netflix / released; Lou Diamond Phillips via Instagram Dante Basco – Bagyon Kulimlim Netflix / released; Dante Basco via Instagram Steve Blum – Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa Rodney To – Aswang Market Warden, Trailing Man Filipino language voices: Liza Soberano – Alexandra Trese Netflix / released Simon dela Cruz – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio) Apollo Abraham – Captain Guerrero Christopher Carlo Caling – Hank Eugene Adalia – Anton Trese Cheska Aguiluz – Miranda Trese Christian Velarde – Nuno Bryan Encarnacion – Datu Talagbusao Nica Rojo – Ramona Jo Anne Orobia-Chua – Emissary José Amado Santiago – Marco Steve dela Cruz – Agile René Tandoc – Mayor Santamaria Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola – Young, Teen Alexandra RJ Celdran – Santelmo, Señor Armanaz Elyrey Martin – Ibwa, Dominic Steven Bontogon – Jobert Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Filipino folklore live hidden among humans, Alexandra Trese comes face to face with a criminal world made up of malevolent supernatural beings. Production team Director and Showrunner: Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark, The Legend of Korra) Executive Producers: Jay Oliva; Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore Written by: Tanya Yuson, Zig Marasigan, Mihk Vergara Series Directors: David Hartman (Transformers: Prime), Mel Zwyer (Star Wars Rebels), Tim Divar (Young Justice) Production Designer and Art Director: Jojo Aguilar (Tron Uprising) Character Design: Will Nichols (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Editor: Christopher Lozinski (Batman: The Killing Joke) Casting and vocal direction in English: Wes Gleason Filipino voice casting and direction: Rudolf Baldonado Composers: Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Dean Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Original song: “PAAGI” by UDD, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap Format: 6 episodes, all broadcast at the same time Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed Trese’s official soundtrack, titled “PAAGI”, with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap. Fans of “Trese” were treated to her teaser which saw Alexandra Trese with Sinag, her kris and the Kambal in action. Tabi-tabi po! WATCH: Netflix is ​​releasing the official trailer for Filipino animation “Trese”, featuring the voice of Liza Soberano.pic.twitter.com/4yfSL6o9QA – Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 21, 2021 The Netflix animated series is adapted from the black and white komik masterpiece created by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.







