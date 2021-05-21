Solo review: Hollywood stars give their best in this expensive, finely-written anthology





Solos Amazon Prime creator David Weil said his inspiration for the series came from what he wasn’t licensed to do as a writer. Apparently that means thinking like a playwright and creating scenarios for a small number of isolated characters who speak in long, meaningful monologues. It’s true that this seven-part sci-fi anthology looks more like an Alan-Bennett-at-the-Beeb than what we’re used to expect from the streaming giants, where the global drive to throw in some money on the problem usually means big throws and sprawling stories. Here, each episode lasts less than half an hour and showcases the talent of another Hollywood star. Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Morgan Freeman all have a chance, among others. In light of the first two episodes, the cast may have been drawn to the opportunity to complete all of the thespians’ favorite challenges: playing multiple characters who talk to each other. Actors are obsessed with these roles, which allow them to show the full spectrum of two (or more!) People. In the first episode of Solos, Anthony Mackie plays Tom, a successful investment guy who paid a lot of money to meet a man who looks exactly like him, apparently a clone or some other sham. Tom wears a burgundy suit over a burgundy shirt, so he’s clearly not short of confidence. The new guy is more modestly dressed in a light blue sweater. Yet as the new man asks Tom about the details of his life, cracks appear on his facade. As Tom describes his family, it is clear that he is leaving, perhaps forever. It issues an internationally recognized unique cough actor code for impending tragic death. This imitator is supposed to replace him, or at least some aspect of his presence. It’s a weird idea, sure, but the tech element is just a peg to hang some emotional statements about family on. Mackies is fine, but he can only work with the supplied equipment. The monologues, even the two mono-actor hands, are based on writing. When it really matters, that intriguing premise is dropped by his dialogue. I’m nervous, said the Blue Rider at one point. About what? Tom asks. advised That I won’t be like you. That I’m going to be flawed or that I’m going to do something wrong. Then you’ll be like me, Tom said, with a reassuring smile. Send for the robot-holo-clone replacement screenwriter! The second part is more fun, at least to begin with. Anne Hathaway can play at least three versions of her character, Leah, a gentle millennial madness teacher, who speaks to her past and future through a Matrix-style computer assembly. It’s refreshing to see sci-fi ready to engage in some gags as well as some absurd physics. Hathaway has the timing to go with the time travel. As the reality of her situation emerges, however, the story seems stretched. Public jokes about Ruffalo and Lohan don’t help build our sympathy. When it goes down, they hardly have been invested in any of the Leahs. Time spent on television is a tricky business. Often half an hour is not long enough, but sometimes it is too much.

