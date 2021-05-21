Salman Khans Radhe becomes first Bollywood film to air on Apple TV in over 65 countries





Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Salman Khan premiered on Zee5 on May 13. The film also became the first Bollywood film to be broadcast live on Apple TV. It’s available to watch in over 65 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Fiji, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Mauritius. The directors plan to make the film available on more platforms in more than 100 countries. RADHE ON APPLE TV IN OVER 65 COUNTRIES Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the first Bollywood film to air on Apple TV in more than 65 countries. It premiered on Zee5 on May 13 and is available on ZeePlex in a pay-per-view format. While Radhe is Salman Khan’s lowest rated film on IMDb, fans of the actor broke all records watching him on the OTT platform in droves. RADHE LEAKS ONLINE, FIRST REGISTERED AGAINST 3 After Radhe’s recent online leak, an FIR was registered against three WhatsApp and Facebook users. They were accused of providing a pirated version of the movie Salman Khan on social media platforms. The unidentified defendants include users from two different mobile numbers on WhatsApp and one user on Facebook, who offered to sell the film (by download) for a fee, the police official said. The complaint was brought by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the producer of the film, to the central cyber police station here after the pirated version of the film began to circulate on various online platforms, the official said. WHEN SALMAN KHAN WARNED PEOPLE OF SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES On Sunday May 16, Salman Khan took to social media to urge fans not to watch Radhe on hacked sites. We offered to watch our movie Radhe at a reasonable price of Rs 249 Per View. Despite this, the hacked sites illegally broadcast Radhe, which is a serious crime. Cyber ​​Cell acts against all these illegal hacked sites. Please do not participate in the hack or the Cyber ​​Cell will also take action against you, ”he said in a statement. Please understand that you will have a lot of problems with Cyber ​​Cell (sic), according to Salman Khan’s statement. pic.twitter.com/bPob7gFKMj Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2021 Hours after Radhes was released, the film leaked on Tamilrockers and Telegram. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. READ ALSO | Salman Khan’s Radhe Leaked Online Hours After Release, Manufacturers File Complaint READ ALSO | Salman Khan urges fans to say no to hack ahead of Radhe release







