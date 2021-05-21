FRIENDS: “He is his lobster” For Veer Zaara For “My eyes, my eyes” For Radhe





Well, for most of you reading this, FRIENDS have been a part of the better half of your life. Quotes from the series are no longer just dialogues from a comedy show; you use them even when you are not talking about the series. But have you ever thought that you could use them to rewatch Bollywood movies like Radhe, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and even Rockstar? How do you ask? Well, below we list the famous line of the series and how they would be perfect to watch many of our Bollywood movies again. Before FRIENDS Reunion hits you hard, let’s have some bad fun. Let’s jump in! Race 3 We’re still sure Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle would taste a lot better than Race 3 because this Salman Khan movie sure tastes like the feet! time Yes we had to because the only reaction we could think of after looking at Radhe was “My eyes … My eyes” by Phoebe Buffay. Veer zaara Don’t blame us for being biased towards Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t deny that Veer Pratap Singh is Zaara Hayat Khan’s “lobster”. Zindagi na milegi dobara If anything could describe this movie, it’s “Welcome to the real world; that sucks, you will love it. package Those of you who know, know why “Oh. My. God ”is the perfect expression to define Aamir Khan’s PK (because that was the whole movie). Poor How many of you girls looked at Malang and didn’t go, Oh come on, Aditya, just take your shirt off and tell us? Pyaar Ka Punchnama One thing Pyaar Ka Punchnama tells us is, “Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but it’s for life. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bunny to Naina: “Main uddna chahta hoon …”

Naina: I don’t even have a pla. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na Yes, “Tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi” still remains magical in this film’s iconic airport scene, but what’s important is that Aditi gets off the plane for Jai. Murder Imagine Mallika Sherawat leaving, could I wear other clothes? & Emraan Hashmi says: “No!” * Bheegey Hont Tere disappears * Rock star It’s good, Jordan! “It’s okay. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you thought they would.” Well, FRIENDS fans, what do you think? Do you need part 2 for this? Share your love in the comments section below. Must read: FRIENDS: The mystery of an ugly naked guy started from a rumor, declaring him a ghost but ended up revealing the suspense Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







