A year after the death of George Floyds, art memorials are at a crossroads









Courtesy of the George Floyd and Anti-Racist Street Art Database

When George Floyd was killed a year ago, protests against police violence erupted in the streets, first in Minneapolis, and soon across the country. Murals dedicated to Floyd and other lost black lives also began to appear on the streets, a spontaneous creative act to remember victims, call for justice, and celebrate the power of community. Today, efforts to preserve and document these urgent outpourings of street art are on the rise, including a crowdsourced online database maintained by the University of St Thomas in Saint Paul. The universities George Floyd and Anti-Racist Street Art The open-access database now includes over 2,000 images and descriptions of works submitted by users around the world. The project started last June in order to record some of the moment-inspired cultural production and keep it somewhere people can come back and watch it as long as the computers are running, Professor Todd Lawrence said in a university. press release, who is leading the Urban Art Mapping Project with fellow professors Paul Lorah and Heather Shirey. It’s a great way to be able to revisit that moment and keep thinking about what’s important. Recent submissions include the words Justice for Daunte Wright, referring to the 20-year-old man killed in April by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, painted on the asphalt in front of a now famous portrait of George Floyd by street artist Peyton Scott Russell, installed outside from the Cup Foods convenience store where the 46-year-old was killed. Another vibrant mural painted on the side of the Monster Children in LAs Chinatown gallery by artist Lauren YS Urges, Stop Asian Hate and Protect Our Elders, reflecting the rise in violence against Asians over the past year. Meanwhile, cases of vandalism have erupted at some sites, such as written racist insults on a mural by Floyd painted in his hometown of Houston. Daniel Anguilu, an artist who painted the work, said he had to restore it three times. In a shocking incident this weekend, a man wielding an ax attacked the memorials and protest artwork installed at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South in George Floyd Square. Repairs have already been carried out and the site will serve as a meeting point on May 25 for a celebration of the life of Floyds, including music, art and family events starting at 1 p.m. and ending with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Protesters have barricaded the area from traffic since Floyds’ murder last year, and there have been calls to make the community-built memorial centered around a sculpture of a raised fist a permanent feature. Local officials, businesses and many residents, however, have pushed to reopen the roads, citing outbreaks of violence in the square. Signs around the site testify to the protesters’ lingering concerns: no justice, no streets.







