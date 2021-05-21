Bollywood comes together to help India fight COVID19 by supporting an initiative, Find A Bed!

The battle against the coronavirus began in March 2020 and since then it seems to be endless. People are suffering and dying every day from this deadly virus. Many people come forward to support and help those in need. With the second wave, every day seems like a struggle for families trying to find a bed or oxygen for their loved ones. It’s hard to watch the news everyday and see how hard times have gotten and how hard it is to get overtime.

In this crisis situation, many famous Bollywood personalities have stepped forward to help the nation heal. Some of the many actors include Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Tabu, Kiara Advani, among others. All of these celebrities have come together to support the much needed initiative, Find A Bed amid the coronavirus crisis.

The young generation of successful actors and leading entrepreneurs like Rohini Iyer have spoken out time and time again to raise awareness of important and good causes.

This initiative is led by the young people of our country which is the first repository of information on beds in India. Being the most powerful generation in India, we as citizens must join forces and help each other in these difficult times of the pandemic. Drawing inspiration from our celebrities, let us pray that we become stronger every day to help those in need.