Director Farah Nabulsi talks about being Palestinian – The Hollywood Reporter

Amid the grief of those killed in Gaza and the rage over the Israeli bombardment of territory blocked by strikes that devastate towers and wipe out families, there is a surge of support for our rights and our plight that has never been seen before.

It is a difficult and often overwhelming contrast.

In the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Palestinians under Israeli military occupation have been subjected to intense levels of dehumanization and violence. Palestinians of Israeli nationality, meanwhile, are targeted by far-right Israeli Jewish gangs and a brutal police force.

Palestinian artists have not been exempt from these realities. Actor Maisa Abd El-Hadi, for example, a UK Channel 4 star Baghdad Central and Gaza My Love, was shot and wounded by Israeli forces during a demonstration in Haifa against Palestinians dispossessed of their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem.

Turner Prize-nominated artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan featured fellow artist Inas Halabi on her Instagram account, as she reported on the continued police brutality in Haifa, while acclaimed musician Tamer Nafar urged international protection of Palestinians threatened in al-Lydd (Lod). (He also became a filmmaker and shared on social media disturbing personal phone images taken from his apartment window while on the phone with the Israel Police, reporting what he witnessed and filming: Israeli settlers armed with semi-automatic weapons are loaded onto buses outside his home during what is supposed to be a “curfew.” The police hung him up after telling him it was none of his business).

Gaza’s only art supply store was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes as real artists trapped there post hellish videos of massive explosions of fire and the sound of bombs thundering right outside their windows at night .

Palestinian filmmakers, actors and artists, already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are now affected by the Israeli government’s assaults on all fronts, just as they are also part of this large-scale and inspiring mobilization on the ground by the Palestinians united. in a way we haven’t seen in at least a generation.

For those of us Palestinians living in the West who follow from afar, it is extremely difficult to read and watch these events which are reported to us in a distorted and often biased form by the mainstream media.

As our families and friends send us updates on the latest atrocities on the ground, the headlines and newsletters deceive and confuse; Colonialism becomes “conflict”, continuous ethnic cleansing, “expulsions”, attacks on civilians, “confrontation”.

Although nothing new, this media haze, where a “two-sided” discourse erases the difference between occupier and occupied, and a military monster against a fragmented civilian population, makes bold and courageous displays of solidarity all the more appreciated.

The protests and marches around the world were heartwarming, but it was especially remarkable and wonderful to see so many Hollywood artists, creators and stars speak out and express themselves, using their platform and their influence to raise awareness and call for justice.

Actors such as Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Natalie Portman, Lena Headey and Danny Glover have expressed their public support for the Palestinians – whether for those Palestinians struggling to keep their homes in Jerusalem or for the fate. of Gaza under Israeli bombs. International footballers hoisted the Palestinian flag in solidarity, as did Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo during a recent Manchester United game. Even Geraldo Rivera shocked Fox News Tv with his words calling on the United States to be “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity” by supplying weapons to Israel to bomb Gaza.

These statements and their amplification of pro-justice voices are both indicative and in turn help broaden and deepen a seismic shift in perceptions of Israel and the Palestinians. Simply put, our demand for freedom and fundamental rights is understood with increasing clarity among the public and politicians.

This change in terrain is due to years – decades – of hard work by Palestinians and their pro-justice allies to educate and inform. In these times, where a phone turns every Palestinian into a filmmaker, the failures of the mainstream media are compensated and challenged in a positive way. Moral compasses indicate cruel reality more clearly.

The world sees, more directly and more than ever before, what it is to be a Palestinian: to aspire to live freely with dignity and without oppression or discrimination in one’s own homeland. It is therefore a moment of anger but also of hope. We are witnessing a changing narrative, and it cannot come a moment too soon.

Farah Nabulsi is a British Palestinian director whose credits include the recent short film ‘The present, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film and won a BAFTA for Best Short Film.