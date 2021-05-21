After a successful career in television, Prachi Desai made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film Rock On !! She was subsequently seen in films like Once upon a time in Mumbaai and Bachchan bowl. But after 2016, she was rarely seen on screen. It was only in the recent past that the actress emerged with OTT projects and theatrical releases.

Speaking to a daily, Prachi said his deviation was unaware. She said she was working on her own terms and not playing under the constant visibility rule. The actress said looking back realizes how big the gap is, but said she never wanted to work in sexist films. She added that in the industry all people wanted her to do was to be hot.

Prachi added that the comments she had received from several male producers and directors were that she had to work to be sexy. This is the reason why she chose less work and chose to stay away. She also revealed that she turned down some big, very sexist plans.

Now, with a boom in the digital space, Prachi believes this is a whole new start for her. She was last seen in the original series ZEE5 Silence … can you hear it? which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur.

READ ALSO: Prachi Desai reveals that his career has suffered from nepotism; says foreigners will have a place as long as people support

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.