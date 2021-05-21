Mohanlal turns 61: this is how the actor compensates for the effects of aging

A new study from a UK-based health services company suggests that 60 is the new 40. If they ever want a poster boy to point out that life really begins at 60, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is just the man. As he celebrates his 61st birthday on Friday, he is entering a new phase of his career, where his best is yet to come.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s speech last year about his age comes to mind. “I’m old. I’ve been around for a while and have been doing it for a while. I can’t stand night shoots anymore and would gladly hand a stunt performer to a stunt performer. I can’t remember the first rule of Fight Club, Pitt had joked, and that’s how you know when a star gets older when she accepts her age.

But, in the case of Mohanlal, the opposite is the truth. He seems to be raising the bar as he gets older. For example, of all the things he’s known for, he wasn’t exactly a poster boy for fitness. He’s one of the movie stars who has shown us that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And you don’t have to be tall and thin to feel like a hero. However, at 61, he has found a new love for fitness and regularly goes to the gym. And he takes great pleasure in posting his training videos on his Instagram account. All the work he does in the gym is showcased because Mohanlal looks a bit skinny compared to what he had, say, a few years ago.

Mohanlal’s training photos.

His newfound passion for fitness is one of the ways Mohanlal uses to actively reinvent himself. He has always been a big star in the Malayalam film industry. And he is recognized as a talented actor across the country. You know the kind, people would appreciate his talent, when they watch his movies from the comfort of their home on TV. They may not be in line at 3 a.m. to watch his films – which often happens with Mohanlal’s films in Kerala – they know he is a powerful artist.

Reputation now translates into box office views and numbers. Mohanlal’s films began to make a lot of money outside of the traditional markets of the Malayalam film industry. It started with Drishyam, a mid-budget crime thriller, which raised over Rs 50 crore in 2013, which was a new collection record at the time. His next film Oppam (2016) also earned Rs 50 crore at the box office. And then came his box office juggernaut, Pulimurugan. The 2016 action flick became the first film in Malayalam cinema history to collect Rs 100 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. And that achievement was eclipsed by Lucifer, who grossed Rs 100 crore in his theatrical collection within 10 days of its release. The lifetime collection of the film is set at Rs 200 crore. His big-budget period piece Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to push the bar further in terms of box office collection. The market for Malayalam films around the world is expanding and Mohanlal is at the forefront.

Barroz marks the beginning of Mohanlal’s management.

He innovates outside of acting and begins his sleeves as a director. He’s directing a fantasy film called Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. Be careful, it is not necessary for him to take this risk. If he wants, he can choose to do multi-crore movies until he gets tired and then retire. Instead, he chooses to change his lifestyle, learn new skills, and take risks, offsetting the effects of aging.

Mohanlal knows that the best years of his career are still ahead of him and that the last 40 years have been kind of preparation to get to where he is today. He is at a point in his life where he finds himself in the midst of a tectonic shift in the Malayalam film industry. He’s in the right place, at the right time, with the right inclination and the right health, to make the most of every opportunity and technological advancement of his time.