Prince William suffered a stroke from COVID-19, but it was his biceps that caught the internet’s attention

The British royal family is a social media favorite. From juicy gossip to weird facts, the British Royal Family has been the subject of much heated discussion on various platforms. Recently, a member of the royal family found himself in the middle of a social media storm, albeit in a funny way. It all started when Prince William decided to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. William, who is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, obtained the vaccine from the Science Museum in London. The 38-year-old man, who contracted coronavirus last year, shared his experience of getting the vaccine with his followers on social media.

Thanking those working on the front lines, the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana wrote: On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To everyone working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. “

While the beautiful message didn’t go unnoticed, there was something that got a bit too much attention. It was William’s biceps that caught the attention of Twitter users, who could help but lift him, repeatedly, in the comments section of the post.

Responding to the photo, one user said: Forgive me, Prince William, do you have a license to use these weapons.

Another user simply said, it works.

Everyone is talking about the jab and here I am looking at these weapons. Well done, Wills, read another comment.

Then there were a few who said: It should be illegal.

One of the users wrote that it looked like William had dedicated special workouts to toning his arms.

Many UK users were even impressed that they managed to get both doses of the vaccine before Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

In addition to Prince William, several other members of the royal family have also received their COVID-19 vaccines. The 95-year-old monarch as well as her son Prince Charles received the vaccine. The Queen urged the people of the country to get vaccinated and said the vaccine is very quick and does no harm.

