Connect with us

Entertainment

Prince William suffered a stroke from COVID-19, but it was his biceps that caught the internet’s attention

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


Prince William received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The British royal family is a social media favorite. From juicy gossip to weird facts, the British Royal Family has been the subject of much heated discussion on various platforms. Recently, a member of the royal family found himself in the middle of a social media storm, albeit in a funny way. It all started when Prince William decided to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. William, who is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, obtained the vaccine from the Science Museum in London. The 38-year-old man, who contracted coronavirus last year, shared his experience of getting the vaccine with his followers on social media.

Thanking those working on the front lines, the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana wrote: On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To everyone working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. “

While the beautiful message didn’t go unnoticed, there was something that got a bit too much attention. It was William’s biceps that caught the attention of Twitter users, who could help but lift him, repeatedly, in the comments section of the post.

Responding to the photo, one user said: Forgive me, Prince William, do you have a license to use these weapons.

Another user simply said, it works.

Everyone is talking about the jab and here I am looking at these weapons. Well done, Wills, read another comment.

Then there were a few who said: It should be illegal.

One of the users wrote that it looked like William had dedicated special workouts to toning his arms.

Many UK users were even impressed that they managed to get both doses of the vaccine before Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

In addition to Prince William, several other members of the royal family have also received their COVID-19 vaccines. The 95-year-old monarch as well as her son Prince Charles received the vaccine. The Queen urged the people of the country to get vaccinated and said the vaccine is very quick and does no harm.

Click for more new trends



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: