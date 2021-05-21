Kentaro Miura, creator of manga “Berserk”, dies at 54 | Entertainment

Kentaro Miura, creator of the famous manga comic series “Berserk,” has died at the age of 54, his editor said Thursday.
Miura died of acute aortic dissection, a heart disease, according to a statement from his editor Hakusensha.
“We would like to express our utmost respect and gratitude to Miura Sensei’s artistic work, we express our deepest sympathies,” Hakusensha said. “The farewell ceremony was organized by the family.”
Manga – a style of Japanese comics and graphic novels – has become a cultural phenomenon and has drawn fans from all over the world.
The term manga means “casual drawing”. The earliest examples date back to the 7th century, but it became very popular in the post-war period in Japan.
Miura has written numerous manga for the publisher, including “Berserk” which is one of the best-selling manga of all time.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our readers for their patronage of Miura Sensei’s work, and we offer our sincere condolences,” Hakusensha’s statement read.
Miura has also worked with the Young Animal comics, which issued a statement expressing deep sadness at her passing.
“We can’t find any words. What we remember is his smile, he always happily talked about favorite manga, anime and movies, when he saw our editorial team,” the Young Animal release read. “We have never seen his angry face. He had a pure heart as a little boy.”
Dark Horse Comics, the American publisher of Miura, released a statement on Twitter.
“Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we have had the great privilege of publishing many of his finest works, including his masterpiece, Berserk,” he says.
“He will be sadly missed. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”
