A New Legacy is a Huge Quartz Merchandising Opportunity





Prepare to be overwhelmed by Space jam merch. Warner Bros. has enlisted more than 200 Nike partners at Kraft Heinz to create licensed products for their upcoming film, Space Jam: a new legacy, is set to debut in theaters on July 16 and on HBO Max a month later. A follow-up to the original Space jam Beginning in 1996, the new film will again associate Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny with the best basketball star, which this time is LeBron James, rather than Michael Jordan as in the first film. Accompanying the theatrical release will be what Warner Bros. described as one of his biggest merchandise programs for Looney Tunes. If the original Space jam is an indication, it is a precious opportunity. The first film grossed $ 90.4 million in US ticket sales and $ 230 million in international ticket sales, but made a report. 1.2 USD billion in merchandise sales. (Warner Bros. has not confirmed the figure.) Warner Bros. GameStops Space Jam Collection. Merchandise is a key way for studios to cash outside the box office, and the possibility of consumer goods tied to a movie or TV show can play a major role in its development, according to Maura Regan, president. of Licensing International, an organization serving the brand licensing industry. Disney alone brings in billions of dollars in sales of toys, books, clothing and other products related to its Star Wars animated releases and films. Space jam, conceived as a brand partnership between two starsBugs and Jordandreamed for publicity purposes, has similar potential. Space jams merchandising opportunity The idea of ​​the original Space jam is from a Nike campaign from the early 1990s, created by the sneaker giants advertising firm, Wieden + Kennedy. He thought about pairing Bugs Bunny with Jordana.ka Air Jordan and Hare Jordan was born. Eventually the concept evolved into a full movie, with obvious merchandising potential: Warner Bros. at the time staged more than 200 license agreements linked to Space jams release. Warner Bros. Gaps T-shirt. For the new version, Warner Bros. has a dizzying array of partners and aligned products. Nike alone will sell Space jam jerseys, tank tops, hoodies, jackets, socks, backpacks and of course sneakers. (The same shoes James wears on-screen will be available for purchase.) Converse and Crocs will sell Space jam shoes, too, while a non-exhaustive list of companies with which Warner Bros. has teamed up to sell different items of Space jam regional or global clothing includes: Difference

Upper bridge There will also be many region specific articles for Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

