Watch: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty shares cute video on son Viaans’ 9th birthday







Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan

Image Credit: instagram.com/theshilpashetty

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her son Viaan Raj Kundras’ birthday on Friday with a cute comeback video shot when Viaan was four years old. The Life In A Metro star took to Instagram to share the video featuring Viaan dancing to the song Happy Birthday as his parents Shilpa and Raj Kundra search for the birthday boy. Along with the video, the actress wrote a note stating that in the middle of the last two years of the pandemic, Viaan has not been able to celebrate his birthday and that he has not only adapted to the news. normalcy without any complaints or temper tantrums, but also took over. the role of being such a beautifully loving older brother. On May 7, Shilpa revealed that six members of her family, including her husband, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Shilpa said all of her family were on the mend, after she tested negative for the disease. Shilpa has posted updates since then, and her birthday wish for her son has acknowledged her battle with the coronavirus. She wrote, there is so much to say, so much to do … You are growing too fast, I haven’t even finished hugging you. About the flashback video, Shilpa wrote: This video is when you were 4 years old. We know how much your birthday means to you and what you are looking forward to, but not being able to have read dates for over a year and a half. , and not being able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without making a fuss … makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate and loving boy you grow up to be. You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual lessons as you are about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distancing with strangers! You not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or anger, but you also played the role of a beloved older brother. I have to admire how well you did it with your sense of humor and maturity, she added. Shilpa and her husband Raj welcomed their son named Viaan in May 2012. The couple are also parents of daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, whom they welcomed on February 15, 2020. According to various reports, they had the child through maternity from substitution.







