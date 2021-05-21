Why the actor who plays Henry Mesner seems so familiar





Law and Order: SVU revisited an old case in the May 20 episode and brought back a teenage killer. Ethan Cutkosky plays Henry Mesner, but here’s why the actor may sound familiar. Ethan Cutkosky on “Law & Order: SVU” | Heidi Gutman / NBC Ethan Cutkosky, 21, is known for his role in ‘Shameless’ Cutkosky doesn’t have a long list of TV and movie credits. But he is best known for his 11-season run on Shameless. In the award-winning drama Showtime, Cutkosky plays Gallagher’s second youngest brother, Carl. The Illinois native joined the show in Season 1 at the age of 11 and was a core cast for ten years. RELATED: Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2: Renewal Status, Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know Cutkosky also appeared in three films Fred claus, To be born, and Conviction. And most recently he was seen in an episode of the crime drama Starz Power. Ethan Cutkosky first appeared in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in 2013 Cutkosky made his Law and Order: SVU debuted as Henry Menser in 2013. In the Season 14 episode, Born Psychopath, his then young teenage character is believed to have harmed his younger sister. After investigation, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) ​​discover that the boy has violent tendencies. After Henry hits his mother with a knife, kills a friend’s dog, and shoots Amaro, he is sentenced to serve time in a juvenile detention center until he is 18. RELATED: Law & Order: SVU: Fans Chat About Olivia Benson & Elliot Stabler Ending Together: I Really Really Hope They Don’t He’s back as Henry Mesner in “ Law & Order: SVU ” Cutkosky returns as Henry Mesner in Law and Order: SVU, Season 22, Episode 14, Postgraduate Psychopath. In the episode, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) examines his case just as he is due to be released from juvenile detention. In a recent discussion with Insider TV, Cutkosky spoke about his return to Law and Order: SVU and revealed how elated he was when the producers asked him to reprise the role. I had no deadline or wait, but when the Law and order the team contacted this past year, it was very exciting to hear that we could make it happen again, the actor said. Playing such a disturbed character can seem intimidating. But Cutkosky suggested that was just the type of role he was looking for. RELATED: Law & Order Organized Crime: Christopher Meloni or Dylan McDermott: Who Has the Higher Net Worth? It was a great challenge to play Carl Gallagher for the past 11 years, he explained. They wanted to write a character that is born on the level of psychopathy. These are roles that I want to take on in my career and move forward. And so it was a very exciting but intimidating role to take on, especially at this age, added Cutkosky. When I was 13 I only had a little bit of understanding compared to 21 now, so I was very excited to be able to take that at that age and put it all in. New episodes of Law and Order: SVU air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.







