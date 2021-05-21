Behind The Scenes With … Parental Comedy Stars Trying, Rafe Spall & Esther Smith | Ents & Arts News

In the parenting comedy Trying, Rafe Spall plays a man trying to navigate the adoption system in order to start a family.

But in real life, like many parents who have been stuck at home with their kids over the past year, he struggles with the reality of having his family around him all the time.

“We’re very unique as parents now… we’ve been through something that no one else in the last thousand years, really, or five hundred years has experienced, which is having our kids at home for a period of time. prolonged, which is a blessing and a curse in equal measure, ”he told Sky News’ Backstage podcast.

Picture:

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith try to navigate adoption system by trying



“No one has spent as much time with their children as we have, and maybe if you knew it was going to be the case, you might have thought differently about having them,” Spall laughs.

“But no, not really, I mean it’s been amazing… Plus, you know, not to be a little serious and mundane about it, but you realize how lucky you are to have children and to conceive children naturally when it is so difficult. Many people.”

And it is this difficulty that is explored in Trying, which returns for a second series on Apple TV +.

While the first season followed the two main characters Jason and Nikki – played by Spall and Esther Smith – as they went through the rigorous process of trying to get accepted by an adoption agency, this series sees them trying to matching a child, whom they soon find is just as difficult.

“There follows a lot of heartache and hilarity, and that’s the secret of the show – it’s funny, it’s easy to digest, so to speak, it’s really nice to sit there- down in the evenings and hanging out with these cool characters, but at the same time it’s dealing with some pretty big issues and things that people watching are going through right now, ”Spall explained.

“So you want to face those with sensitivity and you kind of want to surreptitiously deliver moments of pathos, all dressed in humor, comedy, warmth and levity.

Picture:

Imelda Staunton stars in new series



“And the writer Andy [Wolton], and director Jim [O’Hanlon – whose other credits include the hit parenting comedy Catastrophe], have done a very good job of enabling this. “

For Smith, who plays the immensely likable, but often anxious Nikki, it was a joy to return to character.

“She really makes me laugh, her choices are so interesting but also, like in the first series when I first read the script, I just wanted to hang out with these people and that was always the case in the second round, ”she told Sky News.

“And actually we didn’t feel like we were spending time apart, it felt like this whole year we hadn’t filmed, going back to day one was just a nice continuation of series one and where we had left behind. “

On the show, Imelda Staunton – who has been cast as the Queen in the upcoming series of The Crown – plays the couple’s social worker.

Smith says it’s wonderful to have her on set, adding, “She’s just like that gorgeous pixie!

“She’s so fun, and you can’t help but learn from her too because she’s a legend, she’s brilliant at what she does.”

“I feel so privileged to be able to work with her, but she’s also just that normal fun person.”

But Spall can’t help but poke fun at Staunton’s upcoming royal role.

He joked, “Now she insists that Esther curtsies when she comes in, and, you know, I have to bow down and call her your majesty.”

“She’s grown very, very tall since her coronation,” he said so.

On trying, the second series is now streaming on Apple TV +.